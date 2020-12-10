BioMedican Discovers New Class of Cannabinoids; Sesqui CBG

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMedican has discovered a patent-pending process to biosynthesize a new class of rare Cannabinoids called Sesqui-Cannabinoids. In this class of rare Cannabinoids, there is only one paper that describes the properties of Sesqui-CBG in 2011, but there are several articles that note the presence of Sesqui-CBGA or even Sesqui-CBDA in plants, but only in the list of detected compounds (no properties described). The company filed a patent last month, and BioMedican can now produce Sesqui-CBG. In the next six months, the company expects to be able to produce Sesqui-CBD, Sesqui-CBN, Sesqui-THCV, Sesqui-THCA.

Maxim Mikheev, CEO: "This is a significant new discovery. We are the only company in the world who has figured out how to produce these Sesqui-Cannabinoids and filed a patent on them. This has the potential to be the next generation of highly active rare Cannabinoids. All our Sesqui-Cannabinoids will have a significant amount of the attributes that are found in CBD, CBG, THCV and THCA but will also have some different attributes that could potentially make them significantly better."

Dennis O'Neill: "We are extremely excited about this discovery of a new class of Cannabinoids and patenting them. Which makes BioMedican a true pioneer in this market. This has the potential to replace all rare Cannabinoids with a compound that works significantly better than just CBD, CBG, THCV or THCA. We will be conducting research to discover the additional health benefits of this new class of Cannabinoids. We hope with this new discovery that we will help millions of people suffering with multiple health issues get better treatment at affordable prices"

It is remarkably interesting how we came about finding this new class of Cannabinoids. We ran tests on all the major competitor's technology and found that the technology was not only very ineffective but was producing a byproduct that we found to be Sesqui Cannabinoids. Once we knew we had a new class of Cannabinoids, we set up tests to show that we could biosynthesize this new class of Cannabinoids and immediately filed patents.

"The company is actively looking for research partners to help investigate the overall benefits of the Sesqui-Cannabinoids. The company is in discussions with several universities, and there seems to be a significant amount of enthusiasm regarding being a true pioneer within the Scientific Cannabis Therapeutics sector of the market. Anytime you make a truly new discovery it breaks down walls and creates an energy of endless possibilities." - Maxim Mikheev, CEO.

As the Cannabinoid markets continue to develop, there will be more and more of these new classes of Cannabinoids discovered, and BioMedican plans to be the leader in these discoveries. BioMedican's world-class scientific team has continued to innovate in these markets, starting with biosynthesizing CBG/CBGA, THCV/THCVA and now Sesqui Cannabinoids, reducing production costs 70-90% and producing 99% pharmaceutical grade compounds with 0.0%THC. BioMedican's vision is to provide the highest-quality products for the least cost to make the significant Cannabinoid health benefits affordable to as many people as possible.

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: BioMedican's revised milestone projections, including the timing and quantity of development scale-up

Any financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this document regarding prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action based on management's assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Projected operational information contains forward-looking information and is based on a number of material assumptions and factors, as are set out above. These projections may also be considered to contain future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the Company's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Actual results will vary from projected results. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About BioMedican

BioMedican is a Biosynthesis Platform focused Scientific Cannabinoids Therapeutics and other high-value compounds. The company is based in Fremont, California that produces Pharmaceutical Grade, Bio-Identical plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries.BioMediCan's patented low-cost methods of growing high-value compounds at scale with proprietary yeasts increases purity and reduces production costs by 70-90%. BioMedican's current focus is in the production of Cannabinoids for the treatment of pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. BioMediCan's team of expert PHD scientists has a proven track record of patenting and developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds using Biosynthesis and genetics.

For more information, go to www.biomedican.com .

Contact Info

Dennis O'Neill

President

[email protected]

Related Images

scientific-cannabis-therapeutics.png

Scientific Cannabis Therapeutics

BioMediCan

SOURCE BioMedican