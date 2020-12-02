BIOMEDICAN Enters the Global Astaxanthin Market Through Its Patented Biosynthesis Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMEDICAN, a biotech company designing patented low-cost methods of growing high-value compounds at scale with proprietary yeasts, has entered the Astaxanthin market to diversify products outside of Cannabinoids. This new development allows BIOMEDICAN's biosynthesis platform to target any high-value compound and significantly disrupt the current technologies.

Astaxanthin is a widely used, high-value compound known as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. The Astaxanthin market consists of three main segments: fish feed, animal feed, and human consumption. Astaxanthin's value is growing astronomically: its market was worth over $1 billion in 2019 and is projected to be worth $3.3 billion by 2027.

BIOMEDICAN has developed a biosynthesis process that produces the purest form of Astaxanthin, which is non-GMO and organic. This process is 90% less expensive than producing the chemical synthetic form of Astaxanthin, which is being sold into the animal feed market. Chemical synthetics cannot be used for human consumption.

"We believe our high-quality, non-GMO, organic Astaxanthin will significantly disrupt the animal feed and human consumption market," says BIOMEDICAN CEO Maxim Mikheev. "The large buyers for fish farms and cattle feed are currently using a chemical synthetic and desperately want to get out of the synthetic market. Our product offers them the ideal solution at same price as they are paying for chemical synthetics."

BIOMEDICAN has been able to produce Astaxanthin in less than six months, which shows that it can biosynthesize high-value compounds quickly and still produce a high-quality, low-cost product. The company has significant interest from the largest buyers in the market and continues to build interest internationally.

"Our biosynthesis platform can target any compound that has a sizable market and significantly disrupt it," states BIOMEDICAN President Dennis O'Neill. "We are doing bioavailability tests for the two largest buyers of Astaxanthin in the world, and we expect to receive tens of millions of dollars in orders next year."

About BIOMEDICAN

BIOMEDICAN is a biosynthesis platform focused on scientific, cannabinoids, therapeutics, and other high-value compounds. The company produces pharmaceutical-grade, bioidentical, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. BIOMEDICAN's patented low-cost methods of growing high-value compounds at scale with proprietary yeasts increases purity and reduces production costs by 70-90%.

BIOMEDICAN's current focus is the production of high-value compounds and cannabinoids for the treatment of pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, and other significant indications. BIOMEDICAN's team of expert PhD scientists has a proven track record of patenting and developing manufacturing technologies for high-purity compounds using biosynthesis and genetics.

For more information, go to www.biomedican.com Dennis O'Neill President [email protected]

Contact Info

Jon Lindsay Phillips

RLM PR

[email protected]

+1-646-828-8566

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and the Company's assessment of future plans and operations

Any financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this document regarding prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action based on management's assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Projected operational information contains forward-looking information and is based on a number of material assumptions and factors, as are set out above. These projections may also be considered to contain future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the Company's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Actual results will vary from projected results. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE BIOMEDICAN