BiomEdit Awarded Nearly $2 Million from Bezos Earth Fund to Advance AI Model for Methane-Reduction Strategies in Cattle

Partnership with Bioversity International USA and Yale University will build the Rumen Digital Twin to model and optimize climate–smart feed and microbiome interventions

GREENFIELD, Ind., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Bioversity International USA and Yale University, BiomEdit, a pioneering animal health biotechnology company, announced today it has been selected as one of 15 global teams awarded funding of nearly $2 million from the Bezos Earth Fund's AI for Climate and Nature Grand Challenge. The funding will support development of the Rumen Digital Twin, an artificial intelligence (AI) foundation model designed to identify the most effective strategies for reducing methane emissions in cattle while also optimizing animal productivity and welfare.

Together with its partners, BiomEdit will lead the effort to train a generative AI model on data from more than 20,000 ruminants across 25+ countries, including the Global South. The model will integrate publicly available and newly generated data, producing more than 10,000 microbiome profiles crosslinked with methane emissions, diet, host genetics and animal performance data.

The goal of the project is to replace lengthy and expensive animal trials with AI-powered simulations that can identify the precise conditions and animal traits where specific feed additives or interventions will be most effective. These tailored strategies are expected to reduce methane emissions by up to 75% compared to untargeted approaches, while maintaining or improving animal productivity.

"This project reflects the power of the microbiome and the use of AI to reduce methane and improve productivity in livestock," said Aaron Schacht, CEO of BiomEdit. "With the generous support of the Bezos Earth Fund and in collaboration with Bioversity and Yale, we aim to develop a better understanding of targeted interventions and share that knowledge to positively affect both climate impact and animal well-being."

Expected outcomes of the project include an open-access, cloud-based platform where users can generate and explore virtual ruminant populations, simulate interventions and fine-tune strategies for methane mitigation and productivity. The platform and model will be made available to research and non-profit organizations globally at no cost, with licensing pathways for commercial developers.

Launched in 2024, the Bezos Earth Fund's AI for Climate and Nature Grand Challenge is a $100 million initiative designed to harness AI to address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The program connects innovators with resources and mentorship from leading technology partners including AWS, Google.org, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Research, AI2, and Esri.

"These projects show how AI, when developed responsibly and guided by science and local knowledge, can strengthen environmental action and ensure its overall impact on the planet is positive," said Dr. Amen Ra Mashariki, Director of AI and Data Strategies at the Bezos Earth Fund.

The Rumen Digital Twin builds on BiomEdit's first methane-reduction initiative: a $4.5 million grant from the Gates Foundation awarded in 2023. That program focuses on microbiome-based feed additives to reduce methane in cattle across Africa and South Asia while improving feed efficiency and food security for small-scale producers. Together, the two initiatives reflect BiomEdit's growing leadership in developing sustainable, microbiome-based climate solutions for agriculture.

BiomEdit is an animal health microbial biotechnology company leveraging the power of the microbiome and synthetic biology to develop next-generation solutions for livestock and pet health. Founded in 2022, BiomEdit is backed by leading investors Anterra Capital, Viking Global, Nutreco, AgriZeroNZ, Elevate, and Betagro Ventures, among others. www.biomedit.com

