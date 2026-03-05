BIOMEMORY ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF CATALOG, BOOSTING ITS AMBITIONS IN DNA DATA STORAGE AND COMPUTING

The Combined Strength of Two Pioneers in The DNA Data Storage and Computing Market is poised to accelerate the emergence of new high-density and energy-efficient Information Systems

PARIS and BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomemory , a leader in DNA Data Storage systems tailored for the IT and Cybersecurity industries, today announced the acquisition of the assets from Catalog Technologies, the Boston-based historical pioneer of DNA Data Storage and Computing. Both technologies synergistically align, combining enzymatic bio-secure DNA blocks assembly with scalable high-speed printing, high-throughput reading and a low error-rate - supporting Biomemory's objective to deploy its interoperable solutions at scale in data centers. The transaction creates a unique and unrivaled combination of technology, expertise, hardware and Intellectual Property under a single roof. Additionally, it increases Biomemory's footprint, establishing an entity in North America with Research & Development, production and customer support for the Data Storage & Computing market.

Acceleration and Extension of the Portfolio

Beyond technology alignment, the acquisition brings an unmatched set of opportunities to accelerate the delivery of enterprise-grade secure DNA Data Storage and Computing solutions. Capitalizing on its patented method for the volume production of biosafe DNA and enzymatic consumables, Biomemory can ensure a competitive operating cost (OpEx). Its modular IT-friendly architecture and ISO-like qualification protocol can rapidly adapt to the acquired technology, software and equipment, providing a significant time-to-market pull and capex-efficient solutions for customers.

The Biomemory DNA Card, a proprietary storage container, provides reliable data retention for 50, 100 or 150 years with IT-compatible Uncorrectable Error Rate (UBER) and a unique way of assuring the life-time readability. Leveraging this with the former Catalog solutions will rapidly yield new commercial-grade data storage or cybersecurity solutions.

The deep and foundational patent portfolio acquired from Catalog also gives Biomemory the opportunity to add compelling industry-leading search and computing capabilities. Significant speed, cost and robustness can be gained from combining the advanced algorithms from both companies. Multi-layer, 3D printing solutions from Biomemory, together with the large-scale high-throughput printing from Catalog, will accelerate the massive densification and miniaturization required to match the data center form factor standards for rackable storage servers.

Both platforms uniquely leverage the mapping of data to biosafe DNA blocks, eschewing base-by-base DNA synthesis. This provides a path toward massive improvement in reading metrics (cost, speed and data volume), and the ability to add a variety of search and computing features inaccessible to bit-to-base encoding schemes, while assuring the strongest "biosecurity by design."

R&D and Production Hub in Boston

To fully leverage this acquisition, Biomemory has established a flagship office in Boston, housing both a cutting-edge Research & Development laboratory, dedicated Production Units and technical customer support. This hub is integrated within the global Biomemory organization, staffed with key experts from Catalog Technologies, and serves as Biomemory's North American launch pad to expand and accelerate its US go-to-market strategy.

Path Toward High-Value Mass Deployment

"Biomemory is the first company in the DNA Data Storage industry to have implemented a complete end-to-end industrialized process," stated Olivier Lauvray, VP of Industrialization at Biomemory. "It spans the digital file or object ingestion to DNA writing and storage with a data retention of 50 to 150 years, and has the capability to access and read stored digital content all along the retention lifetime."

Biomemory intends to launch the first commercial solutions leveraging the asset acquisition in 2H 2026. The company aims to be the first DNA Data Storage provider to be deployed in data centers, offering a tangible, sustainable and secure alternative to traditional data storage media.

With this massive IP portfolio, technology modules and expertise now consolidated under one roof, Biomemory holds the highest level of industrial readiness in the sector, uniquely positioned to serve the markets from North America and Europe. Customers can expect an advantageous CapEx as well as competitive OpEx, enabling a pathway to mass-market adoption that no other market player can match.

"This acquisition will allow Biomemory to design more compelling DNA Data Storage commercial solutions, progressively adding search and compute functions," said Erfane Arwani, co-founder & CEO, Biomemory. "It is serving our ambition of a mass deployment in the IT and data center environment. One more step toward the global reach of Biomemory and a way to get closer to our North American customer base."

About Biomemory

Biomemory was founded in 2021, leveraging many years of research work in Sorbonne University and CNRS French national labs. It is a leading innovator and market player, at the intersection of biotechnology and information technologies. The company develops IT-friendly Data Storage and cybersecurity solutions, using DNA as the storage media. Solutions are built and industrialized to ensure data retention and readability up to 150 years. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Biomemory's technology is offering a path toward cost-effective and energy-efficient mass cold storage. Its ambition is to serve a broad range of customers requiring long-lasting data storage and computing, from Kilo-Bytes to Exa-Bytes.

Biomemory is headquartered in Paris, France, with an R&D and production center in Boston, USA

