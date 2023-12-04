Biomemory Unveils Groundbreaking DNA Cards, Revolutionizing Data Storage Technology

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomemory , a trailblazer in digital data storage solutions, has today announced the launch of its DNA Cards , the first time DNA data storage has ever been available for sale to the general public. Available now this year, the groundbreaking DNA Cards, whose credit card-sized format boast a capacity of one kilobyte of text data each, serve as proof of the practical ability to utilize molecular computing for storage needs, a departure from and more sustainable alternative to traditional silicon chips. Biomemory, the creative force behind this unique format, ensures a minimum lifespan of 150 years, setting a new standard in data longevity.

At a time when 100 trillion gigabytes (100,000 exabytes) of data are created and consumed each year—a number set to double by 2025—the need for new storage solutions has never been more urgent. Both the physical space as well as energy needs of digital data centers that store this data at present is unsustainable, with reports showing data centers use 200 TWh of electricity and generate 3.5% of the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, Biomemory's DNA Cards utilize molecular computing, a cutting-edge technique harnessing synthetic DNA molecules for data storage, which is thousands of times less energy-intensive as the electronic systems currently used.

Designed for practical applications, the DNA Cards will be produced in batches of 10 orders, with each order receiving two identical cards. This exclusive technology, protected by Biomemory's key patents and independently verified by renowned laboratory institution Eurofins Genomics , utilizes an efficient DNA builder designed in-house, a significant advancement over existing chemical or enzymatic synthesis technologies. Eurofins Genomics, a global leader in genomics, is a key supplier to the life science industry and supports the Biomemory project with a unique production design. Their global genomics approach aligns with Biomemory's innovative vision, and they provide the service through which DNA Card owners can access the information stored on their cards. This service ensures seamless and secure retrieval of data, enhancing the overall user experience.

While the DNA Cards are the first instance of the practical use of this storage technology, Biomemory plans to scale up this DNA data storage technology for data center usage. Looking ahead, in 2026 Biomemory plans to release the Biomemory Prime, designed for seamless integration into data centers with a planned storage capacity of 100 PB, marking a significant step towards a sustainable and efficient digital future for data storage. Biomemory envisions the practical use of this technology in combating climate change, offering extended data duration, reducing spatial footprint, and eventually surpassing traditional archival technologies in speed. The company's forward-thinking approach aligns with its mission to make digital technology more environmentally friendly.

"The launch of our DNA Cards represents a significant milestone in the evolution of data storage technology," Erfane Arwani, CEO of Biomemory, said about the pioneering development. "After years of talk about the potential of molecular computing, we are incredibly proud to bring the first DNA data storage product to market, that not only pushes the boundaries of innovation but also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability and efficiency."

For more information about the launch and pricing of Biomemory's DNA Cards, please visit https://www.biomemory.com/product-page.

About Biomemory:

Founded in 2021, Biomemory is a leading innovator at the intersection of biotechnology and information technology. The company's primary focus and main priority is the development of a DNA-based end-to-end storage bay as an appliance in data centers. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Biomemory aims to revolutionize the data storage industry by offering more sustainable and efficient solutions. Utilizing proprietary technologies based on synthetic biology, the company produces long, bio-sourced, biocompatible, and bio-secure DNA fragments that can be stored as inert polymers for thousands of years without any energy input.

SOURCE Biomemory