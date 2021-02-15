Biomerics Announces Expansion Of Costa Rica Operations

The expansion is via a new greenfield plant adjacent to Biomerics current operations and includes extrusion, injection molding, micro metal processing, and cleanroom assembly process. The new facility construction totaling 110,000 sq. ft. will reflect Biomerics vertically integrated, full-service business model and will include engineering labs, quality inspection labs, controlled environment manufacturing, office space, class 7 clean rooms, packaging, and warehouse facilities.

Biomerics currently employs 175 people at its 50,000 sq. ft. facility focused on extrusion, laser processing, high volume assembly, and packaging. The expansion is in support of active transfer programs with strategic customers and is expected to double its number of Costa Rican employees over the next three years.

"This expansion is in line with our vision to be the leading interventional contract manufacturer," stated Travis Sessions, Biomerics CEO. "Customers have requested that we build a vertically integrated operation in Costa Rica to provide cost-effective high volume manufacturing for the interventional market."

"We are excited for the value that this expansion brings to our existing customer base in Costa Rica and interventional OEM partners around the globe," stated Chris Richardson, Biomerics Director of Sales and Marketing. "The thriving medical device ecosystem in Costa Rica aligns well with Biomerics' culture and innovative core."

Construction is expected to be completed by Q4 2021 and will be celebrated with an open house.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1993, Biomerics is a mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the Interventional Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, and Advanced Surgical markets. As a vertically integrated partner, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering development services, technical transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services for finished medical devices through various locations in the United States and Costa Rica. Biomerics is a leader in biomaterials, injection molding, extrusion, micro metals processing, medical balloons, catheter assembly, and finished packaging. Biomerics operates under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system and is FDA registered.

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

Related Links

http://www.biomerics.com

