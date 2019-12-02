Biomerics Forms New Business Unit: Biomerics CRI

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, LLC, a leading contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, and ATL Technology LLC have mutually agreed to dissolve their joint venture, Biomerics ATL LLC. Biomerics has purchased ATL Technology's interests in the joint venture and will rename the business unit Biomerics CRI (BCRI) and invest in expanding its footprint and capabilities. With the addition of Biomerics CRI, Biomerics will now operate seven business units with over 1300 employees.

The Biomerics ATL joint venture originated in 2018 with the acquisition of assets from Catheter Research Inc. (CRI Medical) and their facilities in Indiana and Costa Rica. CRI was an industry leader in the medical device fluid management market and serviced several strategic OEM customers out of those facilities. Biomerics is acquiring ATL's ownership to expand its presence into Costa Rica and its relationship with these customers.

"Our expansion of operations in Costa Rica is strategic," stated Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics. "We see great potential in these assets providing high volume assembly operations. We recently expanded the facility with a new 3,700 square foot cleanroom and are planning an additional 20,000 square foot expansion in 2021." The CRI business unit adds to the overall capabilities of Biomerics, including extrusion, injection molding, high-volume cleanroom assembly, kitting, and packaging services.

The new business unit's leadership will be Craig England as President and Anthony Amador, as General Manager of the Costa Rica facility. "It has been an honor working with both Biomerics and ATL Technology over the last 18 months. The new strategy will add to the momentum of the organization and prepare us for great things down the road as we unlock the synergies of Biomerics," related Craig England.

Biomerics CRI employs 200 people across two locations and offers 47,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space specializing in the production, manufacturing, and distribution of many medical device products. All employees have been retained as part of the realignment and will continue operations as usual under the new business entity.

About Biomerics

Biomerics, LLC a mid-market medical device manufacturer specializes in the design, development, and production of medical devices for interventional procedures in the cardiovascular, structural heart, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, neurovascular, vascular access, and gastrointestinal/urology markets. Biomerics has ISO-13485:2016 compliant operations in Minnesota, Utah, Texas, Connecticut, Indiana, and Costa Rica and employs more than 1300 persons.

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

Related Links

http://www.biomerics.com

