Biomerics Merges With Northeast Laser & Electropolish (NLE), Creates New Metals Division

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, is pleased to announce a merger with Northeast Laser & Electropolish (NLE), a Monroe, CT-based company. NLE provides contract manufacturing, laser processing, machining, and metal finishing services to a wide range of medical device manufacturers. The merger will create a metals division of Biomerics, called Biomerics NLE, to provide full-service metal processing to the interventional and surgical medical device markets. Learn more about Biomerics NLE

NLE has over 25 years of experience in the medical device industry. Its founders, Rich Rosselli and Kurt England, started with one laser marking system and a commitment to providing outstanding quality, excellent customer service, and a superior work environment. Utilizing these principals, NLE has grown into a full-service provider of laser processed assemblies.

"It is that commitment to customer service and our employees that have been at the core of this company," expressed Rich Rosselli, President, East Operations. "We will stay focused on bringing that high level of service and employee commitment into this partnership. We are excited about what the future holds and are confident the partnership will advance our growth strategy while providing additional services for our customers."

Biomerics will merge its Advanced Laser processing operations located in Brooklyn Park, MN into the newly formed Biomerics NLE division with plans to expand services and capabilities. "Biomerics NLE will be the 'Center of Excellence' for Biomerics metals operations," offered Dave Liebl, President of Biomerics Advanced Laser. "The addition of NLE capabilities to the Biomerics Group fills an unmet need for our customers. We are committed to growing this division geographically as well as adding additional metal processing capabilities including CNC machining, Swiss machining, grinding, wire processing, and secondary metal finishing."

"This merger is the next step in our vision to become a vertically integrated leader in the attractive minimally invasive interventional and surgical medical device market," stated Travis Sessions, CEO. "We welcome NLE employees to the Biomerics family and look forward to the new capabilities we can offer customers." Biomerics offers a complete line of manufacturing capabilities including materials, extrusion, injection molding, balloon manufacturing, braiding, metal processing, and device assembly.

Biomerics NLE employs 160 people across two locations and offers 47,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space specializing in laser marking, laser welding, laser cutting, Swiss machining, metal finishing, and electropolishing. The division will be led by an experienced executive team including Rich Rosselli, Dave Liebl, John Franchi, Kurt England, and Tom Hecht.

About Biomerics

Biomerics, LLC a mid-market medical device manufacturer specializes in the design, development, and production of medical devices for interventional procedures in the cardiovascular, structural heart, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, neurovascular, vascular access, and gastrointestinal/urology markets. Biomerics has ISO-13485 compliant operations in Minnesota, Utah, Texas, Connecticut, Indiana and Costa Rica and employs more than 1200 persons.

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

Related Links

http://www.biomerics.com

