bioMérieux Highlights Positive Impacts of Rapid, Accurate Diagnostics for Patients and Accepts Industry Awards at ADLM 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, leveraged this year's 2026 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Conference & Clinical Lab Expo for an important conversation about the impact of access to diagnostics while also accepting multiple IMV ServiceTrak™ awards.

bioMérieux employees accepting the IMV ServiceTrak Awards at the ADLM conference in Anaheim on July 29. bioMérieux, a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, hosted an expert panel discussion on-site at the ADLM conference in Anaheim on July 29.

PRESS CONFERENCE

The company hosted a press panel, The Power of Diagnostics: How Delays Impact Patients and Providers, to discuss the real-world impacts of delayed or inaccurate diagnostic answers for patients, providers, communities, and the healthcare system. Dr. Charles K. Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at bioMérieux, moderated the panel with:

Dr. Omai Garner, Clinical Professor and Director of Clinical Microbiology, UCLA;

Dr. Michael Astion, PhD, Medical Director, Regional Laboratories and Point of Care, Medical Director, Reference Laboratories and PLUGS (Patient-Centered Laboratory Utilization Guidance Services), Department of Laboratories, Seattle Children's Hospital, Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, University of Washington;

Helaine Bader, MPH Vice President of Education, HealthyWomen; and

Dr. John Hurst, Senior Director, Field Medical Affairs at bioMérieux.

Dr. Cooper noted that the panel discussed the "tremendous amount of pressure health care systems face and how access to rapid diagnostics at the point of care often alleviates some of this stress by getting health care clinicians and their patients answers while they wait."

"Delay in getting a diagnosis may result in patients not receiving treatment at all because they may not come back for follow-up," said Ms. Bader. "Faster time to diagnosis during a single visit not only provides the patient with immediate answers but also builds trust between the patient and provider and reduces patient frustration, potential complications from the infection and the need for repeat visits."

INDUSTRY RECOGNITION

During the show, bioMérieux also accepted seven 2026 IMV ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards. These awards highlight bioMérieux's continued commitment to delivering industry-leading diagnostic solutions and exceptional customer support to clinical laboratories.

2026 ServiceTrak Awards: ID/AST Systems

Best Customer Satisfaction

Best System Performance

Best Service

2026 ServiceTrak Awards: Blood Culture Systems

Best Customer Satisfaction

Best System Performance

Best Service

2026 Best System Performance

Immunoassay Analyzers

"We are thrilled that IMV and the Science and Medicine Group has recognized bioMérieux for the ninth consecutive year for the continued dedication and excellence of our product management, operations, and customer support teams," said Randy Pritchard, General Manager and Sr. Vice President of Clinical Operations, bioMérieux. "This recognition, across our immunoassay, ID/AST Systems, and Blood Culture Systems offerings, highlights our commitment to pioneering diagnostics in the fight against sepsis and antimicrobial resistance."

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 46 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2025, revenues reached €4.1 billion, with over 94% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

SOURCE bioMérieux