Biometric Access Control Systems Market to grow by USD 3.69 Bn by 2026, Increasing Need For Surveillance And Security to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biometric Access Control Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the biometric access control systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.69 billion with an accelerating CAGR of 7.65%. 37% of the growth originates from APAC. Buy Sample Report.

Biometric Access Control Systems Market: Driver Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market 2022-2026

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the biometric access control systems market is the rising demand for security and surveillance. In order to avoid unwanted breaches, border safety is a concern for the transportation sector. Data must be secured from theft and cyberattacks in the healthcare industry, which works with biochemicals and lab research. Therefore, more advanced security measures are being implemented in the industries. Examples include fingerprint, face, and iris recognition. Such initiatives are expected to boost the use of biometric security and monitoring technologies to improve security. Request Free Sample Report.

Biometric Access Control Systems Market: Challenge Analysis

One of the things preventing the biometric access control systems market from expanding is the high cost of installation and maintenance. BSFI and hospitals are just two end-users whose use of biometric access control systems has been expanding quickly. However, installing and maintaining biometric access control systems is expensive compared to more traditional forms of authentication like passwords and PINs.

Additionally, significant upfront costs are associated with building the infrastructure necessary to install biometric access control systems. Small-scale end users will face difficulties since they might not be able to afford biometric access control systems due to high installation and maintenance expenses. These elements are anticipated to limit market expansion throughout the foreseeable future. Download Free Sample Report.

Biometric Access Control Systems Market: Vendor Insights

Global medical education is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Abacus Infotech, Anviz Global Inc., Aratek Biometric, Aware Inc., Bayometric, BIO-key International Inc., CardLogix Corp., FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S.A., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Biometrics Inc., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, Spectra Technovision Pvt. Ltd., Western Electric, and Zwipe AS among others.

Major Vendors with their Key Offerings

3M Co.: The company offers biometric access control systems such as miY touch.

The company offers biometric access control systems such as miY touch.

Anviz Global Inc.: The company offers biometric access control systems such as face pass 7 pro and face deep 5.

The company offers biometric access control systems such as face pass 7 pro and face deep 5.

Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers biometric access control systems such as palm secure.

The company offers biometric access control systems such as palm secure.

HID Global Corp.: The company offers biometric access control systems such as hid signo readers and iclass SE readers.

The company offers biometric access control systems such as hid signo readers and iclass SE readers.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers a biometric access control system through the Idemia brand.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

RAID Controller Card Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers RAID controller card market segmentation by product (hardware RAID and software RAID) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers satellite ground station equipment market segmentation by type (NOC equipment, VSAT equipment, antennas, power units, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Biometric Access Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Abacus Infotech, Anviz Global Inc., Aratek Biometric, Aware Inc., Bayometric, BIO-key International Inc., CardLogix Corp., FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S.A., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEMIA, Incognita, Integrated Biometrics Inc., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, Spectra Technovision Pvt. Ltd., Star Alliance, Suprema Inc., Tyco International PLC, UAB Identifikaciniai Projektai, Western Electric, and Zwipe AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Transportation sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Transportation sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transportation sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Transportation sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transportation sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Anviz Global Inc.

Exhibit 102: Anviz Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Anviz Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Anviz Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 HID Global Corp.

Exhibit 109: HID Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: HID Global Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: HID Global Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 M2SYS Technology

Exhibit 122: M2SYS Technology - Overview



Exhibit 123: M2SYS Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings

10.10 Safran SA

Exhibit 125: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.11 Tyco International PLC

Exhibit 130: Tyco International PLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Tyco International PLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Tyco International PLC - Key offerings

10.12 Western Electric

Exhibit 133: Western Electric - Overview



Exhibit 134: Western Electric - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Western Electric - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio