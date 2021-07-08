Biometric POS Terminals Market Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio
Jul 08, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biometric POS terminals market is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get a FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the biometric POS terminals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals.
The biometric POS terminals market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the self-service market as one of the prime reasons driving the biometric POS terminals market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biometric POS terminals market covers the following areas:
Biometric POS Terminals Market Sizing
Biometric POS Terminals Market Forecast
Biometric POS Terminals Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45317
Companies Mentioned
- BIYO LLC
- EKEMP Intl Ltd.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Ingenico Group SA
- M2SYS Technology
- SmartMetric Inc.
- Sthaler Ltd.
- VeriFone Inc.
- Zvetco LLC
- Zwipe AS
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Biometrics Market - Global biometrics market is segmented by end-user (government, healthcare, BFSI, and others), authentication (single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Biochip Market - Global biochip market is segmented by technology (microarrays and microfluidics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BIYO LLC
- EKEMP Intl Ltd.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Ingenico Group SA
- M2SYS Technology
- SmartMetric Inc.
- Sthaler Ltd.
- VeriFone Inc.
- Zvetco LLC
- Zwipe AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/biometric-pos-terminals-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/biometric-pos-terminalsmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article