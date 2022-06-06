Biometric POS Terminals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.17 billion | Technavio

Jun 06, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biometric POS terminals market will be driven by factors such as rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals, according to an analyst at Technavio. The high incidence of fraudulent activity is one of the main reasons for the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Biometric data is difficult to replicate, as it is unique to each individual. This has improved the security of customers' security. With the introduction of merchant EMV POS terminals, counterfeit fraud rates have dropped to nearly 33%.
The biometric POS terminals market size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77% during the forecast period.
Biometric POS Terminals Market: Market Trend
The growth of the self-service market is a trend in the biometric POS terminals market. A self-service kiosk consists of computer terminals with specialized software and hardware. Numerous bill payment kiosks are currently being installed to meet the growing demand for shorter lines at offices and retail stores. Furthermore, with the growth of the self-service market, the demand for secure transactions that are quick and accurate will increase. Thus, the growth of the self-service market will aid the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Furthermore, card transactions involving smart cards increase transaction security. In addition, the self-service market reduces the costs to the company and adds to the list of benefits that a biometric POS terminal offers.
Biometric POS Terminals Market: Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Technology:
- Based on technology, the market has been segmented into fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others.
- The fingerprint identification segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The decline in average selling price (ASP) of the technology and its easy installation and use will fuel the demand for fingerprint identification biometric technology during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography:
- By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
- North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The rising number of instances of data breaches and cyberattacks will drive the growth of the biometric POS terminals market in North America during the forecast period.
- Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The US is a key country for the biometric POS terminals market in North America.
Biometric POS Terminals Market: Major Vendors
The biometric POS terminals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS among others.
|
Biometric POS Terminals Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
32.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Fingerprint identification - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Palm vein identification - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BIYO LLC
- Exhibit 45: BIYO LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 46: BIYO LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: BIYO LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 EKEMP Intl Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: EKEMP Intl Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: EKEMP Intl Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: EKEMP Intl Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 51: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53:Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ingenico Group SA
- Exhibit 56: Ingenico Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Ingenico Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 58:Ingenico Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Ingenico Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Ingenico Group SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 M2SYS Technology
- Exhibit 61: M2SYS Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 62: M2SYS Technology - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings
- 10.8 SmartMetric Inc.
- Exhibit 64: SmartMetric Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: SmartMetric Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: SmartMetric Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Sthaler Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Sthaler Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Sthaler Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Sthaler Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 VeriFone Inc.
- Exhibit 70: VeriFone Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: VeriFone Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: VeriFone Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Zvetco LLC
- Exhibit 73: Zvetco LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Zvetco LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Zvetco LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zwipe AS
- Exhibit 76: Zwipe AS - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Zwipe AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 78:Zwipe AS - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Zwipe AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Zwipe AS - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
