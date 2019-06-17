Biometric Secured Drawer from Diamond Cabinets keeps items safe with advanced fingerprint technology.

"Homeowners look for two key elements when designing their kitchens: beauty first, then function. The best feature of our new Biometric Drawer is that it meets a duel desire to enhance accessibility and provide peace of mind through security, without ever sacrificing the beauty of a clean and consistent cabinet front," said Stephanie Pierce, director of design and trends at MasterBrand Cabinets.

Diamond's Secured Drawer is the first in the industry to include sensor technology to see past contaminants and imperfections and assure fast, accurate scans that grant or restrict access with the simple touch of a finger. With no code required, the fingerprint reader can store up to 100 unique fingerprints, ensuring every household member can have access to the drawer.

To access the cabinet, the user simply pulls the drawer. The cabinet will open slightly, revealing only the fingerprint sensor and battery. Once the fingerprint is used to grant access, the drawer will open fully. The drawer comes with a manual key lock as a backup method of entry.

Diamond Cabinets Secured Drawer featuring Master Lock Biometric Technology is available now in 18-inch, 21-inch and 24-inch-wide base drawer cabinets measuring 24 inches deep at Diamond Cabinetry dealers across North America. To find a local dealer, visit www.diamondcabinets.com/dealer-locator.

MasterBrand Cabinets: The power of the portfolio

As the largest cabinet manufacturer in North America, MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. offers designers a powerful portfolio of more than 15 nationally distributed cabinetry brands, including Aristokraft, Decorá, Diamond, Schrock, Kemper, Homecrest, KitchenCraft, Omega, Mid Continent, Ultracraft and Starmark. With options ranging from standard to custom, designers can rely on MasterBrand to offer high-quality cabinetry solutions for kitchens, baths and areas throughout the home.­

About The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company provides peace of mind and protection where people live, work and play. Founded in 1921, Master Lock is the leading global manufacturer of padlocks and related security products, providing a broad portfolio of innovative mechanical and electro-mechanical security and safety products for consumer, commercial and industrial end users. The Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumers brands company. For more information, visit www.masterlock.com.

Contact:

MasterBrandPR@clynch.com

Kirsten Peterson

212-494-8608

Kirsten.Peterson@clynch.com

SOURCE Diamond Cabinets

Related Links

http://www.diamondcabinets.com

