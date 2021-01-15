Biometric Technology Market Size is USD 11490 Million by 2026 at CAGR 11.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biometric Technology Market is Segmented by Type (Based on physical characteristics, Based on behavioral characteristics), by Application (Public sector, Banking & financial sector, Healthcare, IT & telecommunication), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Consumer Electronics Category.

The global Biometric Technology market size is projected to reach USD 11490 Million by 2026, from USD 6142.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Biometrics Technology Market size are the increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronic devices for authentication and identification purposes, the growing need for surveillance and security with the heightened threat of terrorist attacks, and the surging adoption of biometric technology in automotive applications.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET SIZE

The expanding applications of biometrics in consumer electronics are expected to increase the growth of biometrics technology market size during the forecast period. The growing implementation of advanced authentication and recognition systems in smartphones and tablets is contributing to the growth of the biometrics technology market.

Furthermore, the integration of biometrics technology into banking and finance and e-commerce applications will allow safe transactions and provide ample opportunities for the growth of the biometrics technology market size. Biometrics technology is also increasingly recognized for e-passport programs and for the tracking of illegal migration. Thus, the increasing end-user application of biometrics is expected to drive the biometrics technology market size.

Increasing the use of biometric technology in enterprises to ensure improved convenience, secure identity management, and superior human resource management is expected to fuel the Biometric Technology Market size. Biometric systems are known to be quicker, convenient, and more reliable than conventional security systems that rely on passwords, PINs, or smart cards. In addition, biometric systems are easy to install and do not need highly skilled expertise to make them operational.

BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest biometrics technology market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the rising application of biometrics technology in various departments, including commerce, defense, homeland security, justice, and state in the US.





As a result of growing technology awareness, the demand for Biometric Technology in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India are expected to witness the highest growth rates. Initiatives such as the e-KTP electronic ID initiative in Indonesia and the UIDAI project in India, using face, fingerprints, and eye biometry, are also expected to provide new business opportunities.

Based on type, Biometric technology based on physical characteristics is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTS

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Based on physical characteristics

Based on behavioral characteristics

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Public sector

Banking & financial sector

Healthcare

IT & telecommunication

Others (hospitality, retail, automotive).

The Biometric Technology key players in this market include:

3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.)

Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.) Fujitsu Frontech Limited

ImageWare Systems, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

Safran S.A.

secunet Security Networks AG

Thales S.A.

BIO-key International, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics

Others.

