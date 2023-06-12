Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Global Market is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030: Automakers Join Hands with Wearable Providers to Tap Biometrics

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometric Vehicle Access Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fingerprint Scan, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Voice Recognition segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $461 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Biometric Vehicle Access Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$461 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$292.6 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured) -

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fingerprint Cards Ab

Fujitsu Limited

HID Global Corporation

Miaxis Biometrics Co., Ltd.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Voxx International Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Competitive Scenario

Automakers Join Hands with Wearable Providers to Tap Biometrics

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Market for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Applications to Get Remarkable Facelift with Biometrics

Analysis by Technology

World Market for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition, Other Technologies

Regional Analysis

World Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Middle East , Africa , Canada , Latin America , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Biometrics Technology and Types: A Prelude

Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits

Fingerprint Recognition: Reliable Technology with Varied Applications

Voice Recognition Technology: Continues to Gain Popularity

Iris Biometrics: Uniqueness of Human Iris Holds Tremendous Potential as an Identification Technology

Hand Geometry: Another Promising Biometric Authentication Technology

An Introduction to Biometric Vehicle Access Systems

Advantages of Vehicle Biometrics

Standard Vehicle Access Systems

Automotive Biometrics Poised to Inevitably Gain More Relevance for Better Experience

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry

Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025F

Car Production YoY % Growth Across Major Regional Markets in 2020

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021E

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Automotive Industry Exhibits Inclination towards Use of Biometrics Systems

Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases: Vehicle Thefts (In 000 Vehicles) in the United States for the Years 2019 through 2022

for the Years 2019 through 2022 Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area Type as of the Year 2022

by Area Type as of the Year 2022 Technology Trends Influencing the Market Dynamics

Contactless Fingerprint Systems to Drive Opportunities

Fingerprint Reader-based Vehicle Access: Makes Perfect Sense over Others for High-Risk Security Areas

3D Fingerprint Scanners Evolve as a More Accurate Technology

Voice Recognition Technology to Drive Gains

Growing Role of Voice Recognition Technology in Cars

Key features of Voice Assistance Systems for Automobiles

With Autonomous Cars Concept Gaining Strength, Role of Voice Recognition to Find Increased Acceptance

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Select Innovations in Iris Biometrics Technology

Select Innovations & Advancements

Biometrics Appears to Bid Adieu to Traditional Vehicle Access Approaches

Biometrics to Uplift Security & In-Car Experience

Data Security Concerns

Automotive Security & Access Control Technology Gets Turbo-Charged with Biometrics

Biometrics for Automotive Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9til3f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets