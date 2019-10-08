Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report studies the global as well as regional markets for biometric technologies and devices, identifying newer markets and exploring the expansion of the current application market for various types of biometric devices.A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global and markets for different types of biometric technologies and devices.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822236/?utm_source=PRN

The applications for each type of biometric technology are discussed with a view to establishing global as well as regional usage. A future forecast has been made for such applications.



The report also studies the product and technology life cycles of various types of biometric devices and the methods employed by different manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.Also discussed are the several types of recently developed biometric technologies are becoming more popular in various applications.



The report also profiles the major manufacturers and suppliers of biometric devices and looks at the mergers and acquisitions in this field.



This report has been prepared in a simple easy-to-understand format, with a number of tables and charts/figures.The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biometric devices, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report examines each type of biometric technology, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market.The report also analyzes the market from the manufacturers' viewpoint as well as that of the final consumer.



A number of technological issues arising out of the utilization of biometric technologies are discussed, and solutions are indicated. The use of biometric technologies in government and public sector institutions are discussed in detail, along with the markets for these sectors.



Report Includes:

- 84 data tables

- Brief overview of the biometrics and affective computing technologies in various applications

- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Quantitative and qualitative study of biometric technologies by product type, application, end user industry, deployment type, and major geographical region

- Insight into government regulations, current trends and technological updates within biometrics that can shape future marketplace

- A relevant patent analysis covering biometrics and affective computing technological innovations

- Company profiles of leading biometric equipment manufacturers and their product portfolios

- Company profiles of major global players Apple Inc., Bayometric, Cmitech Co. Ltd., Denso Wave Inc. and Union Community Co. Ltd.



Summary

Biometrics is an automated method of recognizing a person based on a physiological or behavioral characteristic.Among the features that can be measured are the face, fingerprints, hand geometry, handwriting, the iris and retina, veins and voice.



Biometric technologies are becoming the foundation for an extensive array of highly secure identification and personal verification solutions. As the number and level of security breaches and transaction fraud increase, the need for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies is becoming increasingly apparent. This rapidly evolving technology is being widely used in forensics applications, such as criminal identification and prison

security, and has the potential to be used in a wide range of civilian application areas as well.



Biometric-based authentication applications include workstation, network and domain access; single sign-on; application log-on; data protection; remote access to resources; transaction security; and Web security.The ability to trust these electronic transactions is essential to the healthy growth of the global economy.



Utilized alone or integrated with other technologies such as smart cards, encryption keys and digital signatures, biometrics applications are poised to pervade nearly all aspects of the economy and our daily lives. Utilizing biometrics for personal authentication is becoming more convenient and considerably more accurate than current methods such as the utilization of passwords or personal

identification numbers (PINs). Biometrics links an event to a particular individual; not only is it convenient, accurate and capable of providing an audit trail, but it is becoming socially acceptable and inexpensive.



Biometrics are being incorporated into solutions that provide security, including applications for improving airport security, strengthening national borders, protecting travel documents and visas, and preventing identification (ID) theft.There is increasing interest in biometrics among state and local governments.



Many organizations are addressing the important role that biometrics will play in identifying and verifying the identity of individuals and protecting national assets.



There are many needs for biometrics beyond security.Enterprise-wide network security infrastructures, secure electronic banking, investing and other financial transactions, retail sales, law enforcement, and health and social services are already benefiting from biometric technologies.



A range of new applications can be found in such diverse environments as amusement parks; banks, credit unions and other financial organizations; enterprise and government networks; passport programs and drivers' licenses; colleges; physical access to facilities, such as nightclubs; and school lunch programs.



Biometrics are already playing a major role in many industries, including medicine, science, robotics, engineering, manufacturing businesses.It is expected that the cost of biometric devices will become so low that the number of devices in use will skyrocket—the same way that the use of wireless broadband has soared over the past decade.



Despite technical problems and privacy concerns, the use of biometrics is increasing for enterprise as well as for mass-market applications, albeit at a rather slow rate. In fact, the rate is slower in the enterprise area for critical security identification, although the use of applications, such as voice response systems, seems to be on the rise.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822236/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

