Biometrics Market size is set to grow by USD 38.11 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand and enhanced security boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biometrics market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand and enhanced security is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of facial recognition technology. However, privacy and security concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Advent International Corp., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., BIO key International Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon Inc., Facebanx, Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS, NEC Corp., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., secunet Security Networks AG, Securiport LLC, Suprema Inc., Thales Group, and Veridium IP Ltd..

Biometrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 38.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Advent International Corp., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., BIO key International Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon Inc., Facebanx, Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS, NEC Corp., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., secunet Security Networks AG, Securiport LLC, Suprema Inc., Thales Group, and Veridium IP Ltd.

Facial recognition technology, a type of biometric technology, is gaining popularity for its accuracy, speed, and convenience. This technology uses artificial intelligence to analyze and compare facial features to identify individuals. Its adoption is increasing in various sectors such as law enforcement, security, authentication, banking, finance, healthcare, and retail. The growing need for security and surveillance measures is driving its use by law enforcement agencies, governments, and private organizations for identifying criminals, detecting fraud, and monitoring public spaces. Additionally, the rise of smartphones and mobile devices, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have further accelerated its adoption for secure device access, mobile authentication, and contactless access control. The global biometrics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing use of facial recognition technology. This technology is expected to continue gaining popularity and witness continuous growth in the forecast period.

The Biometrics Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for secure identification and authentication solutions. Criminal prosecutors and concerned authorities are adopting biometric technology for identifying suspects and managing criminal records. However, public opinion and potential class actions pose challenges due to privacy concerns. Regulatory fines for data breaches and copying or downloading personal information from third parties add to the risks. Defense verticals are major consumers of biometric identifiers, with system failure rates a key concern. Biometric smart cards, tablets, laptops, and home automation devices are driving growth in the consumer electronics sector. Advanced features like individuality verification and international boundary control are attracting sectors like immigration and visa aspirants. Biometric technology is also being used in automotive verticals and surveillance solutions. The largest share of the market is held by electronics manufacturers, but corruption and biometric civil cases pose risks. Rebates, incentives, and rations are being offered to boost sales. Biometric technology is revolutionizing authentication and identification purposes across various sectors.

Biometric technology offers significant benefits in terms of security and convenience. However, the use of biometric data, such as fingerprints and retinal scans, comes with privacy risks. These risks include the possibility of data breaches, identity theft, and individual profiling. Once biometric data is stolen, it cannot be revoked like a password or token. The consequences of a data breach can be severe, particularly in sectors like healthcare, where sensitive information may be accessed. These concerns may hinder consumer adoption and negatively impact the trust in biometric technology. Despite its potential, the biometrics market may face challenges due to these privacy concerns and the risk of data breaches.

The biometrics market is growing rapidly as businesses seek to enhance security for various applications. Biometric authentication using fingerprints, facial recognition, and other physiological or behavioral traits is becoming standard for securing bank accounts, email accounts, medical records, and financial information. However, challenges persist, including security concerns, capital investment for production, installation, and maintenance, and the need for preventive maintenance to ensure the longevity of hardware components like fingerprint readers, electronic locking systems, scanners, sensors, and cameras. Technological advances, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, are expanding the use of biometrics in verticals like banking, insurance, automotive, and IT systems. Additional costs for raw materials and subcomponents, as well as the need for multifactor authentication and contactless systems, add complexity to the market. Data breaches and the protection of private information are ongoing concerns. Biometric solutions offer significant benefits, but providers must address these challenges to ensure the success of their offerings.

1.1 Government- The government sector is a significant consumer of biometric technology. Governments worldwide utilize biometrics for various purposes, including border control, national security, law enforcement, and criminal identification. With increasing security concerns, governments are enhancing their spending on technology to address these issues, thereby fueling demand for biometrics. At the local and state levels, biometrics is employed for applications such as employment background checks and issuing identification cards. At the national level, biometrics is used for defense, border control, and law enforcement. Initiatives like e-passports, e-visas, biometric election administration, and criminal ID are driving the adoption of biometrics. Some governments are also planning for biometric digital ID cards. Due to COVID-19, there is a shift towards contactless biometric technologies like iris and face recognition in countries like Australia, Germany, India, and Canada. The government market for biometrics comprises federal, state, and local government agencies, law enforcement, and military organizations. These entities use biometric technologies such as fingerprint, facial, iris, and voice recognition for applications like border control, personnel identification, criminal tracking, and secure access control. Governments enable biometric technology providers to identify growth opportunities within specific segments and develop targeted marketing strategies, allowing providers to optimize resources and maximize returns on investment. The unique requirements of each segment necessitate tailored biometric solutions.

The global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing cybersecurity threats and regulatory compliance requirements. Meanwhile, the global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market is expanding as businesses seek efficient data collection technologies, particularly in retail and logistics. Additionally, the global Fingerprint Biometrics market is thriving due to rising demand for secure identification systems in sectors like finance, healthcare, and government. These markets are projected to see significant growth, fueled by technological advancements and heightened security concerns.

Research Analysis

Biometric technology refers to the use of unique biological or behavioral traits for authentication and surveillance solutions. This market spans various sectors, including electronics, automotive verticals, and consumer electronics. Biometric systems utilize scanners, sensors, and cameras to capture and analyze physiological traits such as fingerprints, facial recognition, iris scans, and behavioral traits like voice recognition and keystroke dynamics. Raw materials and subcomponents, such as sensors and processors, contribute to additional costs. Preventive maintenance and technological advances, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, are essential for ensuring system reliability and accuracy. Advanced features like multifactor authentication enhance security and convenience for customers. Biometric technology is integrated into computers, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, home automation devices, and more, expanding its applications and reach. Sensing technologies continue to evolve, enabling new use cases and enhancing existing ones.

Market Research Overview

Biometric technology is revolutionizing authentication and surveillance solutions across various sectors, including banking, insurance, automotive verticals, consumer electronics, and home automation devices. Advanced features such as fingerprint readers, electronic locking systems, scanners, sensors, and cameras are transforming connected devices, offering enhanced security for customers' personal data, financial information, medical records, and credentials. However, biometric systems raise concerns over privacy, security breaches, and potential misuse of sensitive data. Biometric authentication is expanding to include multifactor authentication, contactless systems, and behavioral and physiological traits. Technological advances, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, are driving innovation in biometric systems, but also add additional costs for hardware components and preventive maintenance. Regulatory fines, class actions, and public opinion are shaping the biometrics market, with concerned authorities focusing on preventing data breaches and ensuring system failure rates remain low. Biometric smart cards and identification purposes are also gaining traction, with defense verticals representing the largest share of the market. Despite these challenges, capital investment in production, installation, and maintenance continues to drive growth in the biometrics industry.

