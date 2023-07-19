Biomica Announces Interim Positive Results from Pre-Clinical Studies in its Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Program

Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a chronic digestive system disorder estimated to affect 4.1% of the worldwide population[1]. IBS-affected individuals suffer from abdominal pain, bloating, and abnormal bowel movements; that often affect their daily functioning and quality of life. Current standard therapies for IBS are limited, particularly in relation to IBS-associated abdominal pain. Studies have pointed to associations between alterations in the gut microbiome and IBS, suggesting microbiome involvement in developing IBS symptoms[2].

BMC426 and BMC427 were designed based on their functional capabilities, utilizing data collected from IBS patients through research conducted at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill by Prof. Yehuda Ringel, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Biomica. The data was analyzed in silico using Biomica's PRISM system, a proprietary computational platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine. Numerous functional capabilities of BMC426 and BMC427 have been successfully validated in relevant in-vitro models.

Today, Biomica is announcing positive results observed in its in-vivo pre-clinical work, which aimed to evaluate the potential of BMC426 and BMC427 in treating IBS. The results revealed that animals treated with either BMC426 or BMC427 displayed significantly lower levels of visceral sensitivity compared to the placebo-treated group. The study design and initial results will be presented in an oral presentation at the NeuroGASTRO conference of the European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility (ESNM) in September 2023.

These results lay the foundation for Biomica's advancement of its IBS therapeutics development program. In the coming year, Biomica plans to explore additional parameters related to pain reduction and the alleviation of other IBS symptoms, building upon these promising pre-clinical findings.

Prof. Kara Gross Margolis said: "The results of this study are incredibly exciting as they are the first to show that BMC426 or BMC427 may be helpful in the treatment of visceral pain in IBS and other gastrointestinal disorders, that are highly common with few effective therapies."

"We express our sincere gratitude to Prof. Kara Gross Margolis and her team at NYU, as their involvement has been instrumental in the promising results achieved in these in-vivo pre-clinical studies," said Prof. Yehuda Ringel. "By leveraging our innovative computational approach, which harnesses big data and high-resolution microbiome analysis to identify the optimal microbes for our product, we are poised to introduce a promising, microbiome-targeted therapy for this chronic and debilitating condition. We eagerly look forward to sharing further updates on the progress of this program as we continue our journey forward."

[1] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32294476/

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6039952/

About Biomica's IBS therapeutic candidates: BMC426 and BMC427

BMC426 and BMC427, which are Live Bacterial Products (LBPs), are rationally designed consortia designed to restore specific functionality to a microbial community with individually selected, cultured bacteria. BMC426 and BMC427 are comprised of bacterial strains selected for their multiple desired functions to achieve maximal functional activity with only 4 or 5 bacterial strains, respectively. These LBP's are aimed to result in robust metabolic and immune modulation, and affect IBS through several underlying and complementary modes of action.

About PRISM:

PRISM enables high-resolution microbiome computational analysis with specific emphasis on the functional aspects of the microbiome, host-microbe and microbe-microbe interactions, supporting a mechanistic approach to strains selection and providing the basis for Biomica's rational design of therapeutic live bacterial consortia.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing PRISM system, a proprietary computational platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine. licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN).

For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

