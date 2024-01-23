Biomica CEO Set to Engage in Panel Discussion at 8th Annual European Microbiome Movement Summit

News provided by

Biomica Ltd.

23 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), announced its CEO, Dr. Elran Haber, will participate in the 8th Annual Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit Europe in Barcelona, Spain, from January 30 to February 1, 2024.

The summit gathers leading drug developers and microbiome experts to discuss microbiome functionality, translation, clinical development, biomarker discovery, and manufacturing scale-up. Dr. Haber will join two industry panel discussions: "The Future of Microbiome Therapeutics as Co-therapies: Investment & Development Considerations" on January 30, 2024, at 3:30pm GMT, and "Microbiome Business Pioneers: An Evaluation of Microbiome Industry Verticals & Future Perspectives" on February 1, 2024, at 4:15pm GMT.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and interested parties can contact the investor or public relations team.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing PRISM system, a proprietary computational platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine. licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN).  

For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AIChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com

Contacts
Rachel Pomerantz Gerber
Head of Investor Relations at Evogene
[email protected]
Tel: +972-8-9311901

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974949/Biomica.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947468/Evogene.jpg

SOURCE Biomica Ltd.

Also from this source

Biomica Successfully Completes Phase I Trial Enrollment for Microbiome-Based Immuno-Oncology Drug

Biomica Successfully Completes Phase I Trial Enrollment for Microbiome-Based Immuno-Oncology Drug

Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd....
Biomica CEO Set to Attend JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco, January 8-11, 2024

Biomica CEO Set to Attend JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco, January 8-11, 2024

Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.