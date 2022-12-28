Biomica CEO to Attend the JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco between January 9-11, 2023

In attendance will be Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica, throughout the week from Monday, January 9 until Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the week, and those interested should be in touch with Biomica's investor or public relations team.

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

