Biomica VP R&D to Present at the Pharmabiotics 2023 Conference on March 21, 2023

Biomica's proprietary BMC128 is a rationally designed consortia of 4 live bacterial strains which demonstrated a significant reduction of cancer tumor volumes and increased survival in pre-clinical animal studies compared to anti-PD1 therapy alone.

BMC128 is currently being tested in a 12 patient Phase 1 open label study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05354102) to primarily evaluate its safety and tolerability in combination with anti-PD-1 (Opdivo) in patients with either non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma or renal cell carcinoma (RCC), in patients whose cancers did not respond to treatment with an anti-PD-1 drug. The objectives in this Phase 1 trial will also explore efficacy variables.

Dr. Meshner will be available for one-on-one meetings with participants throughout the conference, and those interested should be in touch with her directly.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing MicroBoost AI tech-engine, licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN).

For more information about Biomica, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

Investor Contact:

Kenny Green

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 212 378 8040

Dr. Shiri Meshner, PhD, VP of R&D

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974949/Biomica.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947468/Evogene.jpg

SOURCE Biomica Ltd.