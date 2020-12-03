BIOMODEX Names Bill Perusek as Vice President of U.S. Sales

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX®, a pioneering digital health company that offers unique and enhanced 3D printed solutions for patient-specific rehearsal and physician training, today announced the appointment of Bill Perusek as Vice President of U.S. Sales. Mr. Perusek is an accomplished sales professional who has held multiple sales and leadership roles over the last 20 years and has shown the ability to build and lead strong teams.

Prior to joining Biomodex, Mr. Perusek was Vice President, East U.S. Sales for Corindus Vascular Robotics. He played an integral part in developing the sales team and growing the vascular robotic space that ultimately led to the acquisition by Siemens Healthineers. He has also held multiple sales and leadership roles at Boston Scientific. Prior to starting his sales career, Mr. Perusek played professional baseball and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of South Florida.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bill to the team," said Ziad Rouag, president and CEO. "His arrival represents the next phase of growth and maturation for Biomodex. As our solutions portfolio is expanding and our adoption is growing, we are consciously investing in a seasoned and well-connected sales organization that will give us the means to fully exploit our commercial potential across various call points."

"Biomodex's enhanced 3D-printed solutions for patient-specific rehearsal and physician training are set to revolutionize the way physicians approach complex procedures," said Mr. Perusek. "I am excited to join this team and apply my expertise and connections to grow sales here in the United States."

In this new role, Mr. Perusek will help Biomodex grow its U.S. sales organization over the next few years, offering training and rehearsal solutions across multiple medical specialties, such as neurovascular, structural heart, and endovascular.

About BIOMODEX

BIOMODEX® is a pioneering Digital Health company based in Paris and Boston. Starting from standard patient-specific medical imaging, Biomodex has developed a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution for patient-specific rehearsal and physicians' advanced training, combining biomechanics and fluid dynamics (4D) and imaging properties (5D). The Biomodex solution offers a tailored precision medicine end-to-end physician experience.

The solution is fully integrated in both the imaging and procedural workflow, highly portable and easy to use. Image upload, ordering and quick delivery are facilitated through a web-based portal allowing customers to maintain their own portfolio. Dassault Systèmes supports Biomodex providing it with Cloud access to its design and simulation software and helping it transition to this environment. The solution is expected to result in reduced procedural and hospitalization costs, and improved acute and chronic outcomes. Biomodex has successfully commercialized several products for neurovascular and structural heart applications and is fast expanding its product portfolio through the application of its core technologies.

