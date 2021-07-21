BIOMODEX Technology Enables New Milestone in Interventional Cardiology

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX®, the leader in bio-realistic haptic simulators for patient-specific rehearsal and physician training, today announced that its LAACS™ (Left Atrial Appendage Closure System) solution was used to perform a simulation ahead of a live case to be presented at the TVT Structural Heart Summit in Miami, FL.

Physicians at the Montreal Heart Institute in Montreal, Quebec recently rehearsed the full procedure of a Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) for the first time in North America using a bio-realistic haptic simulator. This breakthrough was achieved by Dr. Reda Ibrahim (interventional cardiologist), Dr. Blandine Mondesert (electrophysiologist), and Dr. Walid Ben Ali (cardiac surgeon) utilizing a 3D-printed replica of the patient's heart. This replica is part of a novel simulator that delivers realistic catheter navigation, haptic feedback, transesophageal echography, and fluoroscopic imaging.

"Rehearsing a specific case was very helpful—especially one in which we used innovative technologies like the new Abbott Steerable Delivery Sheath for the Amplatzer Amulet occluder, and the transseptal VersaCross Baylis System," said Dr. Ibrahim. "This realistic simulation allowed us to maximize procedural success and safety."

For this case, Biomodex printed a 3D patient-specific cardiac anatomy based on the patient's own CTA images. Models are made of advanced materials that simulate the biomechanical characteristics and haptic feedback of the anatomy. Furthermore, the LAACS station replicates blood flow and viscosity and is ultrasound compatible. The simulation is intended to boost physician confidence, reduce operating times, and decrease the risk of complications.

Cardiovascular transcatheter therapies have transformed the treatment landscape, expanding options for patients with structural heart disease.

"Rehearsing these novel approaches using a patient-specific anatomical model is intended to better prepare physicians and potentially improve patient outcomes," said Ziad Rouag, President and Chief Executive Officer of Biomodex. "It was an honor to support Dr. Ibrahim and his team."

The rehearsal and subsequent live patient procedure were performed and recorded at the Montreal Heart Institute. Dr. Ibrahim and his team will present their live case at TVT 2021: The Structural Heart Summit on July 22 from 9:30am to 10:10am EDT (LAA Live Case #20: Update of Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion). To register, visit https://tvt2021.crfconnect.com. To learn more about Biomodex LAACS™ visit www.biomodex.com.

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX® is the leader in bio-realistic haptic simulators and is based in Paris and Boston. Starting from standard patient-specific medical imaging, Biomodex has developed a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution (3D) for patient-specific rehearsal and physicians' advanced training, combining biomechanics and fluid dynamics (4D) and imaging properties (5D). The Biomodex solution offers a tailored, end-to-end physician experience. The solution is fully integrated in both the imaging and procedural workflow, highly portable, and easy to use. Image upload, ordering, and quick delivery are facilitated through a web-based portal allowing customers to maintain their own portfolio. The solution is expected to result in reduced procedural and hospitalization costs and improved acute and chronic outcomes. Biomodex has successfully commercialized several products for neurovascular and structural heart applications and is fast expanding its product portfolio through the application of its core technologies.

