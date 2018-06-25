bioMONTR Labs Announces Laboratory Service Agreement With ViiV Healthcare

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMONTR Labs reported today they have entered into a new Laboratory Service Agreement with ViiV Healthcare to provide HIV-1 viral load testing services for a recently announced Phase III study with a two-drug of long-acting, injectable regimen of cabotegravir plus rilpivirine in virally suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection. The ATLAS-2M study is anticipated to enroll more than 1,020 participants.

Daniel McClernon, president and chief scientific officer for bioMONTR Labs, stated, "We are pleased to provide our proprietary HIV-1 SuperLow single copy assay to assess the efficacy of these investigational medicines. bioMONTR Labs is uniquely positioned to support ongoing and new clinical trials by providing access to our highly specialized molecular test methods."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About bioMONTR Labs

bioMONTR Labs is a privately owned, CLIA Certified lab located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company offers a comprehensive menu of high-complexity, molecular assays as well as other proprietary and esoteric molecular testing. For more information on the company, its management, test menu and capabilities, please visit www.biomontr.com.

