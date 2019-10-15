BiomX Appoints Merav Bassan as Chief Development Officer

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiomX Ltd., a microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage therapies, today announced the appointment of Merav Bassan, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer (CDO). With her extensive experience in developing therapeutics from early discovery stages through clinical trials and marketing, Dr. Bassan will oversee BiomX's pre-clinical and clinical development as the company advances its phage therapies into the clinic.

"Dr. Bassan brings a unique combination of scientific expertise and deep operational experience to the role of Chief Development Officer," said Jonathan Solomon, CEO of BiomX. "Her most recent experience as head of translational sciences is perfectly suited to BiomX as we advance our lead programs into the clinic. Her record of leadership in advancing programs from pre-clinical through to Phase III and post-marketing, including in relevant therapeutic areas such as gastrointestinal and oncological therapies, is particularly well-matched to BiomX as we enter this new stage in our development."

"The growing body of evidence of the safety, specificity and effectiveness of phage therapies, demonstrated in pre-clinical, clinical trials and compassionate use programs for life-threatening diseases, holds great promise for the development of phage-based therapeutic products," added Dr. Bassan. "BiomX's advanced capabilities in developing natural and engineered phage cocktails uniquely position the company to lead the development of innovative phage therapies for chronic diseases."

Dr. Bassan was most recently Vice President Head of Translational Sciences at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., where she was responsible for early stages of clinical development via translation from animal data to human. Prior to this role, Dr. Bassan served as Vice President of Project Leadership at Teva Pharmaceutical, where she managed project leaders overseeing end-to-end drug development at pre-clinical, PI-III and post marketing stages in multiple therapeutic areas, such as pain, oncology, women's health, endocrinology, GI, biosimilars and other areas. Overall, Dr. Bassan has over 20 years of leadership experience with clinical and drug development teams in her various roles at Teva Pharmaceutical and other smaller biotech companies. Dr. Bassan is also a member of the Israeli 8400 health network, a cross-sector network of leaders actualizing the global disruptive capabilities of Israel's HealthTech ecosystem. Dr. Bassan holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the Tel-Aviv University Sackler School of Medicine and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in Neuroscience at Harvard University.

BiomX is a clinical stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC, and cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

