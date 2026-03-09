BiomX Names Michael Oster as Chief Executive Officer, David Rokach Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned financial leaders join BiomX to support strategic execution and advancement of the company

DOVER, Del. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical-stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael Oster as Chief Executive Officer and David Rokach as Chief Financial Officer.

Oster brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and operational leadership across capital-intensive industries including energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, he has led complex transactions and built operational platforms designed to support long-term shareholder value. Currently, Oster serves as CEO and board member of Saffron Tech Ltd., an agritech company focused on innovative saffron cultivation technologies, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of BladeRanger Ltd., a publicly traded Israeli innovator in advanced drone payload systems for defense, homeland security, and solar applications.

Earlier in his career, Oster served as Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions at Alon USA Energy, Inc., where he led numerous strategic transactions during the company's growth as a publicly traded energy company with approximately $8 billion in revenue.

David Rokach joins the company as Chief Financial Officer. He brings more than two decades of experience in finance, investment management, and corporate leadership. Rokach will oversee BiomX's financial strategy, capital markets activities, accounting, and investor relations. Rokach serves as a member of the board of directors of T3 Defense Inc. since 2024. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Newcom Finance and Granit Investment Company, and has advised corporations and hedge funds on strategic and financial initiatives.

"The company is entering an important phase as we evaluate business opportunities and continue executing on our development strategy," said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. "I look forward to working closely with our team to advance our programs, maintain disciplined execution, and deliver meaningful milestones that support long-term value for our shareholders."

"My focus will be on supporting the company's strategy with disciplined financial management and a capital approach aligned with our priorities," said David Rokach, CFO of BiomX. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen engagement with the investment community and help position BiomX for sustained progress."

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT ("BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment") platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BiomX's strategy, the advancement of its clinical programs, future development milestones, financial strategy, and potential long-term growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's clinical development programs, the timing and outcome of clinical trials, regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding, and other risks described in BiomX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. BiomX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Yair Ohayon

Head of Marcomm & IR

[email protected]

SOURCE Biomx Ltd.