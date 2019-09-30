BiomX to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiomX Ltd., a microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage therapies, today announced that BiomX's Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Solomon, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 8:55am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events page of the company's website at http://www.biomx.com/news/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event and archived on the website for 90 days.

About BiomX

BiomX is a preclinical stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC, and cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

On July 17th, 2019 BiomX announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CHAC, "CHAC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by affiliates of Chardan Capital Markets LLC ("Chardan").

