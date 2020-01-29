Bion Receives Notice of Allowance on New 3G Technology Patent

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), is a provider of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that largely eliminates the environmental impacts of large-scale production, while significantly improving economics by expanding revenue sources. Bion announced today that it received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent Office, indicating that it will issue a second patent on the company's third generation (3G) technology platform.

The new patent was applied for in June 2017 as a continuation-in-part of the patent that was issued in October 2018, which became the first patent issued on the 3G tech platform. The new patent, when issued, will provide broadened protection for improvements to the technology platform that will enable naturally-occurring ammonium and bicarbonate in the waste stream to be captured, separated, distilled, precipitated and concentrated into a solid (crystal) ammonium bicarbonate, a water-soluble, readily-available nitrogen fertilizer product.

Craig Scott, Bion's communications director, said, "This patent gives us a second post in the IP fence around our 3G technology platform. We are already working on additional filings as we continue to improve the platform's efficiencies."

Consumer demand, industry investors and environmental impacts are forcing the $200 billion animal protein industry into a more sustainable twenty-first century. Toxic algae blooms, dead zones and contaminated groundwater show we cannot continue to fertilize half of America's crops with raw untreated manure. Cleanup is inevitable but comprehensive treatment will be expensive and require additional revenues to offset costs, with exporters especially vulnerable to increased costs not balanced by offsetting revenues. Bion's patented 3G treatment platform is designed to generate revenue from all aspects of the waste stream: maximizing coproduct and renewable energy (RE) values; generating verified nutrient and RE credits; as well as producing USDA-certified sustainably branded protein products (or other branding) that can command a premium to traditional commodity pricing.

Mr. Scott added, "We are confident that the pieces are being put in place at state and federal levels to support the cleanup of the livestock industry and that those programs will create substantial opportunities for Bion. We are equally confident that as our technology improvements continue to drive costs down and coproduct and/or end protein-product markets expand, projects can be built independent of present subsidy programs. As the industry moves forward in its transformation to sustainability, we think the value of a proven comprehensive and cost-effective technology solution cannot be overemphasized."

Bion provides comprehensive treatment and resource recovery for animal waste from large-scale livestock production facilities. The technology platform achieves dramatic verified reductions in environmental impacts, including nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), ammonia, greenhouse and other gases, as well as pathogens in the waste stream. The platform simultaneously improves resource and operational efficiencies through the production of renewable energy, high-value coproducts and sustainable branding opportunities. For more information, see Bion's website, www.biontech.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'think', 'will' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

