Bionaturae Unveils Its First-Ever Line of Organic Pasta Sauces, Delivering Homemade Simplicity in Every Jar

Available Exclusively at Whole Foods and on their own website, the Pioneer of Organic Italian products in the US will Launch Pasta Sauces with Three Timeless Recipes

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionaturae , a leader in the organic Italian food space, announced its debut into finished sauces with the launch of their Certified Organic Pasta Sauces. This new line celebrates the essence of authentic Italian cuisine, offering a healthier, organic option for consumers seeking the perfect balance of simplicity and flavor. Certified Organic, Gluten-Free, Glyphosate-Free and Non-GMO Project verified, the sauces come in three timeless Italian flavors—Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Tomato & Basil.

Bionaturae Launches Organic Pasta Sauces

With the launch of organic pasta sauces, Bionaturae continues its mission to redefine everyday pantry staples with premium, authentic, and health-conscious options. Made with organic Tuscan tomatoes and premium Italian extra virgin olive oil, each flavor delivers a fresh, homemade taste without the use of added sugars or preservatives. Free from artificial additives, the pasta sauces bring the rich culinary heritage of Italy to every table, setting a new standard of innovation in the premium sauce category.

"In a crowded pasta sauce category that often relies on additives and shortcuts, we are proud to provide a better alternative that embodies our commitment to organic excellence and timeless Italian traditions," said Allison Houle, VP of Marketing at Jovial Foods Inc. "Our new pasta sauces combine quality ingredients and craftsmanship, creating an option that is as wholesome as it is delicious."

Rooted in Bionaturae's legacy of organic excellence, the sauces are thoughtfully crafted to preserve the integrity of their ingredients. Every jar reflects the brand's dedication to sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship, ensuring a product that is good for both people and the planet.

Bionaturae's Pasta Sauces are available for purchase for $8.99 on https://bionaturae.com and exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationwide. For more information and recipes, visit https://bionaturae.com/ , or follow @ bionaturae_organics .

About Bionaturae

Bionaturae is the first brand to import 100% organic, traditional Italian products to the US. Founded in 1995 by husband and wife duo Carla Bartolucci and Rodolfo Viola, Bionaturae understands that authentic Italian is more than just food, it's the heritage recipes, traditional techniques, and organic ingredients that embody the essence of an Italian kitchen. With roots stemming from personal experiences and a deep connection to Italy, Bionaturae invites everyone to experience the heart and soul of Italian cooking at their table. Bionaturae's range of organic products including organic pasta, tomatoes, olive oil & balsamic vinegar, fruit spreads & nectars, capture the quality and traditional flavors, offering consumers a genuine taste of Italy. For more information, please visit https://bionaturae.com/ and follow along at @bionaturae_organics.

