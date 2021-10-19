BiondVax advances its growth strategy towards a new pipeline based on innovative VHH antibodies

JERUSALEM, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), which focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced the signing of a term sheet that includes binding financial terms of contemplated definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen in Germany. The parties intend to enter into a 5-year strategic research collaboration including an option for BiondVax to license innovative VHH antibodies. Frequently referred to as nanobodies*, VHH antibodies have the potential to serve as therapeutics and diagnostics for many diseases. The transaction is subject to execution of definitive agreements.

VHH antibodies developed by Professor Dirk Görlich, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry and Professor Matthias Dobbelstein, Professor of Molecular Oncology at the University Medical Center Göttingen, exhibit key advantages over current industry standard human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). These include: the ability to bind to smaller target sites; significantly higher affinity to the target; higher stability which supports novel routes of administration such as inhalation; ease and lower cost of manufacturing; and potential for improved patient safety.

Upon execution of definitive agreements based on the term sheet signed today, the collaboration will begin with BiondVax's exclusive worldwide licensing of novel COVID-19 VHH antibody candidates shown in Görlich and Dobbelstein's labs to neutralize all known major COVID-19 variants of concern at around 100-times lower drug concentrations than current COVID-19 mAbs and all other reported COVID-19 VHH antibodies. BiondVax anticipates completing preclinical proof-of-concept inhalation studies in 2022 and initiating human clinical trials in 2023.

Görlich and Dobbelstein will also conduct research on additional molecular targets for which the parties believe VHH antibodies have clear advantages over existing drugs used against various diseases. These targets are the basis for validated and currently marketed mAbs including for autoimmune conditions such as psoriasis, asthma, macular degeneration, and psoriatic arthritis. BiondVax will have an exclusive option for an exclusive worldwide license to advance these additional VHH antibodies through preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. Notably, these VHH antibodies can be mass-produced through recombinant protein manufacturing in sites such as BiondVax's state-of-the-art facility in Jerusalem.

Mr. Amir Reichman, BiondVax's CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to embark on this new direction for BiondVax. The VHH antibody platform will serve as a basis for a new pipeline of commercially attractive products. We see enormous potential for the COVID-19 VHH antibodies and we're ready to hit the ground running to bring them into the clinic. In addition, this collaboration aims to address unmet therapeutic needs of many common diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma and macular degeneration. The technology is a great fit to our manufacturing site in Jerusalem and our experience and expertise in drug development. I wish to thank Professors Görlich and Dobbelstein for their enthusiasm for this project, and Max Planck Innovation's technology transfer team including Dr. Dieter Link for their assistance in developing this innovative collaboration."

Professor Dirk Görlich, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, commented, "We believe that the innovative platform developed at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry has great potential. In this respect, we are looking forward to a final agreement with BiondVax that will leverage their CMC, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical development expertise to advance this technology into clinical applications."

Mr. Mark Germain, Chairman of BiondVax, stated, "This collaboration is the start of an exciting new era for BiondVax, with multiple opportunities to create significant shareholder value. Professors Görlich and Dobbelstein are world class scientists with a unique talent to develop highly differentiated VHH antibodies, and it's been a pleasure working with them and their colleagues at Max Planck and the University Medical Center Göttingen. Since coming on board in March 2021, Amir has worked tirelessly to help identify the right opportunity around which to relaunch BiondVax and to negotiate the transaction being announced today. He and the BiondVax team have done an outstanding job researching the value proposition represented by the collaboration and the development path forward. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, kudos and appreciation to all involved in making this happen."

Binding terms of the term sheet, which would be included in the definitive agreements, include upfront, milestone and royalty-based cash and stock payments by BiondVax to MPG and UMG. The parties aim to complete definitive agreements within 90 days, although there is no guarantee if and when the parties will execute the definitive agreements.

The collaboration has been facilitated by kENUP, a civic society organization promoting innovative industries in Europe.

* Nanobody is a trademark registered by ABLYNX N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi. BiondVax has no affiliation with and is not endorsed by Sanofi.

