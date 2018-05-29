BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07:00 ET
NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary
Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.514 (NIS/$US) as at March 29, 2018
- First quarter operating expenses were NIS 12.6m ($3.6m) compared with NIS 2.97m for the first quarter of 2017;
- First quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 11.7m ($3.3m) compared with NIS 1.87m for the first quarter of 2017;
As of March 31, 2018, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 55.7 million ($15.8 million) as compared to NIS 71.3 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease is attributable to execution of planned ongoing operations related to launch of the pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate, and construction of a mid-size commercial manufacturing facility.
About BiondVax
BiondVax (Nasdaq: BVXV) is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza virus strains. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides, activating both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 human clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Please visit www.biondvax.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome, the results of Phase 2 & 3 trials, delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our clinical trials, the impact of the global economic environment on the Company customer target base, the adequacy of available cash resource and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.
** Tables to Follow **
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
In thousands, except per share data
|
*) Represents an amount lower than NIS 1.
|
Convenience
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2017
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
N I S
|
U.S. dollars
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
71,382
|
24,020
|
55,675
|
15,844
|
Marketable securities
|
-
|
4,068
|
-
|
Short-term deposits
|
-
|
6,751
|
-
|
-
|
Other receivables
|
3,923
|
4,979
|
2,975
|
847
|
75,305
|
39,818
|
58,650
|
16,691
|
LONG‑TERM ASSETS:
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5,510
|
1,297
|
12,537
|
3,568
|
Other long term assets
|
880
|
478
|
880
|
250
|
6,390
|
1,775
|
13,417
|
3,818
|
81,695
|
41,593
|
72,067
|
20,509
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
6,223
|
752
|
8,526
|
2,426
|
Other payables
|
660
|
526
|
768
|
219
|
6,883
|
1,278
|
9,294
|
2,645
|
LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Liability in respect of government grants
|
10,300
|
11,252
|
3,202
|
Warrants
|
8,177
|
10,848
|
9,315
|
2,651
|
Severance pay liability, net
|
83
|
76
|
78
|
22
|
18,560
|
10,924
|
20,645
|
5,875
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:
|
Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of March
|
*) -
|
*) -
|
*) -
|
*) -
|
Share premium
|
179,669
|
129,550
|
179,747
|
51,152
|
Options
|
-
|
533
|
-
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(123,417)
|
(100,698)
|
(137,619)
|
(39,163)
|
56,252
|
29,391
|
42,128
|
11,989
|
81,695
|
41,593
|
72,067
|
20,509
|
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
In thousands, except per share data
|
Convenience
|
translation
|
Three months
|
Year ended
|
Three months ended
|
ended
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2017
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
NIS
|
U.S. dollars
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net of
|
18,777
|
1,874
|
11,745
|
3,342
|
Marketing, general and administrative
|
4,879
|
1,094
|
884
|
251
|
Total operating expenses
|
23,656
|
2,968
|
12,629
|
3,593
|
Operating loss
|
(23,656)
|
(2,968)
|
(12,629)
|
(3,593)
|
Financial income
|
18
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
Financial expense
|
(10,913)
|
(8,872)
|
(1,573)
|
(448)
|
Net loss
|
(34,551)
|
(11,832)
|
(14,202)
|
(4,041)
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
Loss from available-for-sale marketable securities
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(34,557)
|
(11,832)
|
(14,202)
|
(4,041)
|
Basic and Diluted net loss per share
|
(0.17)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.02)
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
201,030,768
|
162,481,153
|
261,419,599
|
261,419,599
