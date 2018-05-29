BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.514 (NIS/$US) as at March 29, 2018

First quarter operating expenses were NIS 12.6m ( $3.6m ) compared with NIS 2.97m for the first quarter of 2017;

( ) compared with for the first quarter of 2017; First quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 11.7m ( $3.3m ) compared with NIS 1.87m for the first quarter of 2017;

As of March 31, 2018, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 55.7 million ($15.8 million) as compared to NIS 71.3 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease is attributable to execution of planned ongoing operations related to launch of the pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate, and construction of a mid-size commercial manufacturing facility.

About BiondVax

BiondVax (Nasdaq: BVXV) is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza virus strains. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides, activating both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 human clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome, the results of Phase 2 & 3 trials, delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our clinical trials, the impact of the global economic environment on the Company customer target base, the adequacy of available cash resource and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

** Tables to Follow **

BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except per share data

*) Represents an amount lower than NIS 1.

















Convenience

translation



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2017

2017

2018

2018



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



N I S

U.S. dollars





CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

71,382

24,020

55,675

15,844 Marketable securities

-

4,068





- Short-term deposits

-

6,751

-

- Other receivables

3,923

4,979

2,975

847





















75,305

39,818

58,650

16,691 LONG‑TERM ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment

5,510

1,297

12,537

3,568 Other long term assets

880

478

880

250





















6,390

1,775

13,417

3,818





















81,695

41,593

72,067

20,509 CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade payables

6,223

752

8,526

2,426 Other payables

660

526

768

219





















6,883

1,278

9,294

2,645 LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:















Liability in respect of government grants

10,300





11,252

3,202 Warrants

8,177

10,848

9,315

2,651 Severance pay liability, net

83

76

78

22





















18,560

10,924

20,645

5,875

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:















Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of March

31, 2018, 2017 (unaudited) and

December 31, 2016; Issued and

Outstanding: 261,419,599 , 162,481,153

and 261,419,599 shares respectively

*) -

*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium

179,669

129,550

179,747

51,152 Options

-

533

-

- Other comprehensive income

-

6





- Accumulated deficit

(123,417)

(100,698)

(137,619)

(39,163)





















56,252

29,391

42,128

11,989





















81,695

41,593

72,067

20,509

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands, except per share data

































Convenience











translation

































Three months



Year ended

Three months ended

ended



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2017

2017

2018

2018



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



NIS

U.S. dollars



















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net of

participations 18,777

1,874

11,745

3,342

Marketing, general and administrative 4,879

1,094

884

251



















Total operating expenses 23,656

2,968

12,629

3,593



















Operating loss (23,656)

(2,968)

(12,629)

(3,593)

Financial income 18

8

-

-

Financial expense (10,913)

(8,872)

(1,573)

(448)



















Net loss (34,551)

(11,832)

(14,202)

(4,041)



















Other comprehensive loss:

































Loss from available-for-sale marketable securities (6)

-

-

-



















Total comprehensive loss (34,557)

(11,832)

(14,202)

(4,041)





































Basic and Diluted net loss per share (0.17)

(0.07)

(0.05)

(0.02)



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic and

diluted loss per share 201,030,768

162,481,153

261,419,599

261,419,599







































