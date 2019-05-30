BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

JERUSALEM, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.63 (NIS/$US) as at March 31, 2019.

First quarter operating expenses were NIS 7.1m ( $1.97m ) compared with NIS 12.6m for the first quarter of 2018;

( ) compared with for the first quarter of 2018; First quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 5.7m ( $1.58m ) compared with NIS 11.7m for the first quarter of 2018;

As of March 31, 2019, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 57.5 million ($15.8 million) as compared to NIS 75.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease is attributable to execution of planned ongoing operations related to the ongoing pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate.

About BiondVax

BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides intended to stimulate both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial aims to assess safety and effectiveness of M-001 in reducing flu illness and severity. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the prosecution and outcome of the ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and any subsequent trials; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of the new manufacturing facility; ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; the timing of clinical trials and marketing approvals; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resources and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except share and per share data

















Convenience

translation



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2018

2019

2019



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



N I S

U.S. dollars CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

75,883

55,675

57,532

15,840 Other receivables

965

2,975

1,854

511





















76,848

58,650

59,386

16,351 LONG‑TERM ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment

28,249

12,537

31,417

8,650 Right-of-use assets

-

-

7,845

2,160 Other long term assets

740

880

711

196





















28,989

13,417

39,973

11,006





















105,837

72,067

99,359

27,357 CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade payables

20,723

8,526

15,249

4,199 Operating lease liability

-

-

676

186 Other payables

1,076

768

1,275

351





















21,799

9,294

17,200

4,736 LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:















Liability in respect of government grants

14,643

11,252

14,568

4,011 Operating lease liabilities

-

-

7,247

1,995 Loan from others

94,360

-

88,792

24,447 Warrants

6,168

9,315

2,059

567 Severance pay liability, net

82

78

84

23





















115,253

20,645

112,750

31,044

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:















Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2019,

2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018; Issued and

Outstanding: 261,419,599 shares as of March 31, 2019,

2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018

*) -

*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium

179,929

179,747

179,987

49,556 Accumulated deficit

(211,144)

(137,619)

(210,578)

(57,979)





















(31,215)

42,128

(30,591)

(8,423)





















105,837

72,067

99,359

27,357





















STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) In thousands, except share and per share data







Convenience translation

Year ended December 31,

Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,

2018

2018

2019

2019

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

NIS

U.S. dollars















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net of participations 71,913

11,745

5,732

1,578 Marketing, general and administrative 5,154

884

1,433

395















Total operating expenses 77,067

12,629

7,165

1,973















Operating loss (77,067)

(12,629)

(7,165)

(1,973) Financial income 2,936

-

9,754

2,685 Financial expense (13,596)

(1,573)

(2,023)

(557)















Net income (loss) (87,727)

(14,202)

566

156 Basic and Diluted net income (loss) per share (0.34)

(0.05)

0.002

0.001















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic and diluted income (loss)

per share 261,419,599

261,419,599

261,419,599

261,419,599































