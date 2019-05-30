BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
May 30, 2019, 07:10 ET
JERUSALEM, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.63 (NIS/$US) as at March 31, 2019.
- First quarter operating expenses were NIS 7.1m ($1.97m) compared with NIS 12.6m for the first quarter of 2018;
- First quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 5.7m ($1.58m) compared with NIS 11.7m for the first quarter of 2018;
As of March 31, 2019, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 57.5 million ($15.8 million) as compared to NIS 75.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease is attributable to execution of planned ongoing operations related to the ongoing pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate.
About BiondVax
BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides intended to stimulate both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial aims to assess safety and effectiveness of M-001 in reducing flu illness and severity. Please visit www.biondvax.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the prosecution and outcome of the ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and any subsequent trials; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of the new manufacturing facility; ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; the timing of clinical trials and marketing approvals; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resources and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
In thousands, except share and per share data
|
Convenience
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
N I S
|
U.S. dollars
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
75,883
|
55,675
|
57,532
|
15,840
|
Other receivables
|
965
|
2,975
|
1,854
|
511
|
76,848
|
58,650
|
59,386
|
16,351
|
LONG‑TERM ASSETS:
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
28,249
|
12,537
|
31,417
|
8,650
|
Right-of-use assets
|
-
|
-
|
7,845
|
2,160
|
Other long term assets
|
740
|
880
|
711
|
196
|
28,989
|
13,417
|
39,973
|
11,006
|
105,837
|
72,067
|
99,359
|
27,357
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
20,723
|
8,526
|
15,249
|
4,199
|
Operating lease liability
|
-
|
-
|
676
|
186
|
Other payables
|
1,076
|
768
|
1,275
|
351
|
21,799
|
9,294
|
17,200
|
4,736
|
LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Liability in respect of government grants
|
14,643
|
11,252
|
14,568
|
4,011
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
7,247
|
1,995
|
Loan from others
|
94,360
|
-
|
88,792
|
24,447
|
Warrants
|
6,168
|
9,315
|
2,059
|
567
|
Severance pay liability, net
|
82
|
78
|
84
|
23
|
115,253
|
20,645
|
112,750
|
31,044
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:
|
Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2019,
|
*) -
|
*) -
|
*) -
|
*) -
|
Share premium
|
179,929
|
179,747
|
179,987
|
49,556
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(211,144)
|
(137,619)
|
(210,578)
|
(57,979)
|
(31,215)
|
42,128
|
(30,591)
|
(8,423)
|
105,837
|
72,067
|
99,359
|
27,357
|
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
In thousands, except share and per share data
|
Convenience
translation
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Three months
ended
March 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
NIS
|
U.S. dollars
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net of participations
|
71,913
|
11,745
|
5,732
|
1,578
|
Marketing, general and administrative
|
5,154
|
884
|
1,433
|
395
|
Total operating expenses
|
77,067
|
12,629
|
7,165
|
1,973
|
Operating loss
|
(77,067)
|
(12,629)
|
(7,165)
|
(1,973)
|
Financial income
|
2,936
|
-
|
9,754
|
2,685
|
Financial expense
|
(13,596)
|
(1,573)
|
(2,023)
|
(557)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(87,727)
|
(14,202)
|
566
|
156
|
Basic and Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
(0.34)
|
(0.05)
|
0.002
|
0.001
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
261,419,599
|
261,419,599
|
261,419,599
|
261,419,599
Contact Details
Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com
SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
