BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

May 30, 2019, 07:10 ET

JERUSALEM, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.63 (NIS/$US) as at March 31, 2019.

  • First quarter operating expenses were NIS 7.1m ($1.97m) compared with NIS 12.6m for the first quarter of 2018;
  • First quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 5.7m ($1.58m) compared with NIS 11.7m for the first quarter of 2018;

As of March 31, 2019, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 57.5 million ($15.8 million) as compared to NIS 75.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease is attributable to execution of planned ongoing operations related to the ongoing pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate.

About BiondVax

BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides intended to stimulate both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial aims to assess safety and effectiveness of M-001 in reducing flu illness and severity. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the prosecution and outcome of the ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and any subsequent trials; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of the new manufacturing facility; ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; the timing of clinical trials and marketing approvals; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our  vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resources and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

BALANCE SHEETS

In thousands, except share and per share data









Convenience
translation



December 31,


March 31,

March 31,


2018

2018

2019

2019


Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited


N I S

U.S. dollars

CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

75,883

55,675

57,532

15,840

Other receivables

965

2,975

1,854

511











76,848

58,650

59,386

16,351

LONG‑TERM ASSETS:







Property, plant and equipment

28,249

12,537

31,417

8,650

Right-of-use assets

-

-

7,845

2,160

Other long term assets

740

880

711

196











28,989

13,417

39,973

11,006











105,837

72,067

99,359

27,357

CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

20,723

8,526

15,249

4,199

Operating lease liability

-

-

676

186

Other payables

1,076

768

1,275

351











21,799

9,294

17,200

4,736

LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:







Liability in respect of government grants

14,643

11,252

14,568

4,011

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

7,247

1,995

Loan from others

94,360

-

88,792

24,447

Warrants

6,168

9,315

2,059

567

Severance pay liability, net

82

78

84

23











115,253

20,645

112,750

31,044









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:







 Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2019,
 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018; Issued and
 Outstanding: 261,419,599 shares as of March 31, 2019,
 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018


*) -

*)   -

*)   -

*)   -

Share premium

179,929

179,747

179,987

49,556

Accumulated deficit

(211,144)

(137,619)

(210,578)

(57,979)











(31,215)

42,128

(30,591)

(8,423)











105,837

72,067

99,359

27,357










STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

In thousands, except share and per share data




Convenience

translation

Year ended

December 31,

Three months ended

March 31,


Three months

ended

March 31, 


2018

2018

2019

2019

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

NIS

U.S. dollars








Operating expenses:






Research and development, net of participations

71,913

11,745

5,732

1,578

Marketing, general and administrative

5,154

884

1,433

395








Total operating expenses

77,067

12,629

7,165

1,973








Operating loss

(77,067)

(12,629)

(7,165)

(1,973)

Financial income

2,936

-

9,754

2,685

Financial expense

(13,596)

(1,573)

(2,023)

(557)








Net income (loss)                           

(87,727)

(14,202)

566

156

 

Basic and Diluted net income (loss) per share

(0.34)

(0.05)

0.002

0.001








Weighted average number of shares outstanding
 used to compute basic and diluted income (loss)
 per share

261,419,599

261,419,599

261,419,599

261,419,599















Contact Details

Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com 

SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.biondvax.com

Also from this source

BiondVax to Provide Update of M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine Pivotal ...

European Investment Bank (EIB) Extends Financing Agreement to €24 ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

May 30, 2019, 07:10 ET