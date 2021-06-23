BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

JERUSALEM, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and ultimately commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses, today published its first quarter financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. A summary is included in the tables below.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.334 (NIS/$US), the rate as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Total operating expenses were NIS 6.7 million ( $2.0 million ) compared with NIS 20.0 million for the first quarter of 2020

( ) compared with for the first quarter of 2020 Out of the operating expenses, first quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 2.75 million ( $0.83 million ) compared with NIS 19.0 million for the first quarter of 2020

The decrease in total operating expenses, including the R&D expenses, compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to expenses related to a Phase 3 clinical trial and related operations at our manufacturing facility. As previously reported, the trial concluded in Q4 2020. As of March 31, 2021, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 48.6 million ($14.6 million) as compared to NIS 9.4 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a follow-on offering on Nasdaq conducted by the Company in February 2021, providing net proceeds of approximately $12.8 million after fees and underwriter discounts. As previously reported, as of May 12, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 46 million (approximately $14 million).

Q1 Business Highlights

New CEO appointed : Mr. Amir Reichman , a GSK veteran, began serving as BiondVax's CEO

: Mr. , a GSK veteran, began serving as BiondVax's CEO BiondVax 's new mission announced : To develop, manufacture and ultimately commercialize products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses

's : To develop, manufacture and ultimately commercialize products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses Reviewing opportunities: Continuing to analyze potential opportunities towards the creation of a diversified pipeline of products and platforms

Continuing to analyze potential opportunities towards the creation of a diversified pipeline of products and platforms Successful financing : Follow-on offering on Nasdaq providing net proceeds of approximately $12.8 million after fees and underwriter discounts

: Follow-on offering on Nasdaq providing net proceeds of approximately after fees and underwriter discounts Investor Relations: Engaged Edison Group to support our upcoming global investor relations outreach activities

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and ultimately commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses. The Company had been developing M‑001, a novel influenza vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future seasonal and pandemic influenza. In seven Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials designed to test for immunogenicity, the Company was able to demonstrate M-001 was effective in stimulating an immune response to a broad range of influenza virus strains. In October 2020, the Company completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of M‑001 which failed to meet the trial's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. The Company is now pursuing opportunities in the infectious disease space towards development of a pipeline of diversified products and platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business strategies that BiondVax may explore. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the European Investment Bank may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with BiondVax; the risk that BiondVax may not execute a strategic alternative to M-001 or implement a strategy that will diversify BiondVax's risk, and, if executed, may not be successful; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2021. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except share and per share data















Convenience















Translation

December 31,



March 31,

March

31,

2020



2020

2021

2021

Audited



Unaudited

Unaudited

N I S

U.S. dollars CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents 9,421



42,505

48,577

14,570 Other receivables 1,204



1,540

481

144



















10,625



44,045

49,058

14,714 LONG–TERM ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment 39,607



35,989

39,252

11,773 Right-of-use assets 6,206



6,899

5,978

1,793 Other long-term assets 473



899

436

131



















46,286



43,787

45,666

13,697



















56,911



87,832

94,724

28,411

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade payables 1,868



3,278

2,085

625 Operating lease liabilities 654



684

641

192 Loan from others 60,421



-

62,346

18,700 Other payables 1,246



807

1,640

492



















64,189



4,769

66,712

20,009 LONG–TERM LIABILITIES:















Liability in respect of government grants -



12,991

-

- Operating lease liabilities 6,088



6,641

5,978

1,793 Loan from others -



117,784

-

- Warrants -



6,861

-

- Other payables 1,135



-

1,135

340 Severance pay liability, net 95



90

95

29



















7,318



144,367

7,208

2,162 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized:

700,000,000 shares at March 31, 2021

(unaudited) and 600,000,000 at March 31,

2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020;

Issued and outstanding: 573,285,824 shares at

March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 410,213,977

shares at March 31, 2020 (unaudited), and

461,285,824 shares at December 31, 2020 *) -



*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium 310,197



262,729

353,783

106,114 Accumulated deficit (324,793)



(324,033)

(332,979)

(99,874)



















(14,596)



(61,304)

20,804

6,240



















56,911



87,832

94,724

28,411 *) Represents less than 1 NIS\USD

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS In thousands, except share and per share data













Convenience translation

Year ended December 31,

Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2020

2021

2021

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

NIS

U.S. dollars Operating expenses:













Research and development, net of participations 51,463

19,068

2,750

825 Marketing, general and administrative 16,687

981

4,005

1,201 Other income (75,484)

-

-

-















Total operating expenses (income) (7,334)

20,049

6,755

2,026













- Operating income (loss) 7,334

(20,049)

(6,755)

(2,026)















Financial income 3,843

16,502

1,182

354 Financial expense (15,632)

(148)

(2,613)

(784)















Net loss and total comprehensive loss (4,455)

(3,695)

(8,186)

(2,456) Basic and Diluted net loss per share (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.005)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 443,260,878

408,596,752

530,840,391

530,840,391





























SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.