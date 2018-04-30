BiondVax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Update

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.467(NIS/$US) as at December 29, 2017.

Fourth quarter operating expenses were NIS 14.9 million (approximately $4.3 million ) compared with NIS 3.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2016;

(approximately ) compared with for the fourth quarter of 2016; Fourth quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 13.7 million ( $3.95 million ) compared with NIS 1.83 million for the fourth quarter of 2016;

Full Year 2017 Financial Summary

Total operating expenses, net, were NIS 23.66 million ( $6.82 million ) compared with NIS 11.90 million in 2016;

( ) compared with in 2016; R&D expenses, net, amounted to NIS 18.78 million ( $5.42 million ) compared with NIS 7.79 million in 2016

As of December 31, 2017, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of NIS 71.38 million ($20.59m) as compared to NIS 27.4 million as of December 31, 2016.

2017 Highlights and Recent Corporate Update

Pivotal clinical efficacy Phase 3 trial: The European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) allowed BiondVax to proceed with the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial plan for M-001, BiondVax's universal flu vaccine candidate. The CHMP wrote that a successful pivotal efficacy trial could suffice for approval of the vaccine. BiondVax signed a Master Service Agreement with a contract research organization (CRO) in March, 2018, and the Phase 3 trial is planned to begin later this year, prior to the 2018/19 Northern Hemisphere flu season. 9,630 participants aged 50 years and over will be enrolled across four to six countries in eastern Europe . The pivotal trial is expected to follow participants for up to two flu seasons.

The Israeli Ministry of Economy granted BiondVax 20% of a budget towards construction. The company secured a lease for an entire floor (approximately 20,000 square feet or ) in the Jerusalem Bio Park, a biotech hub on the Hadassah Ein Kerem campus, and construction began in . BiondVax intends to produce a batch in the new facility for the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial's second participant group. €20 million non-dilutive co-funding: In June 2017 , the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed an agreement to support M-001's commercial scale production and Phase 3.

In , the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed an agreement to support M-001's commercial scale production and Phase 3. NIH-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial: Earlier this month (April, 2018), the first participant was enrolled in the United States in a Phase 2 clinical trial of the BiondVax's universal flu vaccine candidate, M-001. The trial is sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Conducted under an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND), the trial marks M-001's clinical debut in the United States .

Earlier this month (April, 2018), the first participant was enrolled in in a Phase 2 clinical trial of the BiondVax's universal flu vaccine candidate, M-001. The trial is sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Conducted under an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND), the trial marks M-001's clinical debut in . EU-sponsored Phase 2b clinical trial: M-001 successfully met the UNISEC consortium's Phase 2b clinical trial primary endpoints. The universal flu vaccine candidate showed statistically significant elevated T-cell immune responses, a good safety profile and was well-tolerated.

M-001 successfully met the UNISEC consortium's Phase clinical trial primary endpoints. The universal flu vaccine candidate showed statistically significant elevated T-cell immune responses, a good safety profile and was well-tolerated. Nasdaq consolidation: BiondVax consolidated trading on Nasdaq by voluntarily delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on January 22, 2018 .

Complete financial results are available in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2018.

About BiondVax

BiondVax (Nasdaq: BVXV) is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza virus strains. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides, activating both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 human clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome, the results of Phase 2 & 3 trials, delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our clinical trials, the impact of the global economic environment on the Company customer target base, the adequacy of available cash resource and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

Tables to Follow.

BALANCE SHEETS

























Convenience











translation

















December 31,

December 31,



2016

2017

2017



N I S

U.S. dollars





CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

15,705

71,382

20,589 Marketable securities

2,017

-

- Short-term deposits

7,602

-

- Other receivables

815

3,923

1,131

















26,139

75,305

21,720 LONG‑TERM ASSETS:











Marketable securities

2,050

-

- Property, plant and equipment

1,443

5,510

1,589 Other long term assets

478

880

254

















3,971

6,390

1,843

















30,110

81,695

23,563 CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables

686

6,223

1,795 Other payables

689

660

190

















1,375

6,883

1,985 LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:











Liability in respect of government grants

-

10,300

2,971 Warrants

3,043

8,177

2,358 Severance pay liability, net

76

83

24

















3,119

18,560

5,353













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY :-











Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:











Authorized: 391,000,000 shares as of December 31, 2017;

Issued and Outstanding: 261,419,599, 135,097,367, shares

as of December 31 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium

113,041

179,669

51,823 Options

1,435

-

- Other comprehensive income

6

-

- Accumulated deficit

(88,866)

(123,417)

(35,598)

















25,616

56,252

16,225































30,110

81,695

23,563

*) Represents an amount lower than NIS 1.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME In thousands, except per share data



















Convenience translation





Year ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,





2015

2016

2017

2017





N I S

U.S. dollars



























Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net of participations



7,906

7,794

18,777

5,416 Marketing, general and administrative



3,397

4,106

4,879

1,407



















Total operating expenses



11,303

11,900

23,656

6,823



















Operating loss



(11,303)

(11,900)

(23,656)

(6,823) Financial income



1,128

3,019

18

5 Financial expense



(24)

(303)

(10,913)

(3,148)



















Loss



(10,199)

(9,184)

(34,551)

(9,966)



















Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

















Gain (loss) from available-for-sale marketable securities



(5)

(6)

(6)

(2)



















Total comprehensive loss



(10,204)

(9,190)

(34,557)

(9,968)







































Basic and diluted loss per share



(0.10)

(0.07)

(0.17)

(0.05)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per share



105,522,642

135,097,367

201,030,768

201,030,768

























Contact Details:



Joshua Phillipson

+972-8-930-2529

j.phillipson@biondvax.com

