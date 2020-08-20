BiondVax Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

JERUSALEM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal influenza vaccine candidate, today announced its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary



Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.466 (NIS/$US) as at June 30, 2020.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter were NIS 16.0 million (approximately $4.61 million) compared with NIS 19.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

R&D expenses for the second quarter amounted to NIS 11 .9 million (approximately $3.4 million) compared with NIS 15.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

.9 million (approximately $3.4 million) compared with for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter was NIS 42 million (approximately $12.1 million) compared to net loss of NIS 47.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The decrease in total operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to fewer costs associated with the nearly complete pivotal Phase 3 trial and completion of construction of the manufacturing facility.

As of June 30, 2020, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 38.7 million (approximately $11.2 million) compared to NIS 72.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

About BiondVax

BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides intended to stimulate both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of seven completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials enrolling 818 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial aims to assess safety and effectiveness of M-001 in reducing flu illness and severity. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the prosecution, timing and results of the ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and any subsequent trials; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of our manufacturing facility in Jerusalem; ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; the timing of clinical trials and marketing approvals; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resources and the ability to raise additional capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

BALANCE SHEETS

In thousands, except share and per share data

















Convenience















Translation

December 31





June 30,

June 30,

2019



2019

2020

2020

Audited



Unaudited

Unaudited







N I S

U.S. dollars CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents 72,467



33,916

38,752

11,181 Other receivables 656



1,258

2,467

712



















73,123



35,174

41,219

11,893 LONG–TERM ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment 34,981



32,475

36,937

10,658 Right-of-use assets 7,136



7,610

6,662

1,922 Other long-term assets 510



510

891

257



















42,627



40,595

44,490

12,837















-

115,750



75,769

85,709

24,730

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade payables 17,062



7,977

4,070

1,174 Operating lease liabilities 694



686

676

195 Other payables 1,203



1,348

1,609

464



















18,959



10,011

6,355

1,835 LONG–TERM LIABILITIES:















Liability in respect of government grants 14,812



14,621

12,686

3,660 Operating lease liabilities 6,809



7,076

6,457

1,863 Loan from others 123,780



110,971

122,041

35,211 Warrants 16,354



5,517

-

- Severance pay liability, net 89



86

92

26



















161,844



138,271

141,276

40,760 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized:

600,000,000, 391,000,000 and

600,000,000 shares at June 30, 2020 and

2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019,

respectively; Issued and outstanding:

460,822,640, 261,419,599 and

402,351,657 shares at June 30, 2020 and

2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019,

respectively *) -



*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium 255,285



185,454

304,089

87,735 Accumulated deficit (320,338)



(257,967)

(366,011)

(105,600)



















(65,053)



(72,513)

(61,922)

(17,865)



















115,750



75,769

85,709

24,730

*) Represents less than NIS\USD 1.





STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) In thousands, except share and per share data

























Convenience

translation





Year ended December 31,

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2019

2019

2020

2019 2020

2020





Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited





N I S

U.S. dollars





(In thousands, except per share data)

Operating expenses:























Research and development, net of

participations

68,645

15,172

11,948

20,904

31,016

8,949

Marketing, general and administrative

9,706

4,518

4,139

5,951

5,120

1,477





























Total operating expenses

78,351

19,690

16,087

26,855

36,136

10,426

























-

Operating loss

(78,351)

(19,690)

(16,087)

(26,855)

(36,136)

(10,426)

Financial income

4

-

(11,291)

24

5,211

1,503

Financial expense

(30,847)

(27,699)

(14,600)

(19,992)

(14,748)

(4,255)





























Net loss

(109,194)

(47,389)

(41,978)

(46,823)

(46,673)

(13,177)





























Basic and diluted net loss per share

(NIS)

(0.33)

(0.18)

(0.10)

(0.18)

(0.11)

(0.03)





























Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic

and diluted loss per share

326,651,721

261,482,786

433,498,227

261,435,179

431,485,801

431,485,801































