BiondVax Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

JERUSALEM, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.482 (NIS/$US) as at September 30, 2019.

Third quarter operating expenses were NIS 18.9m ( $5.4m ) compared with NIS 5.8m for the third quarter of 2018;

( ) compared with for the third quarter of 2018; Third quarter R&D expenses amounted to NIS 16.1m ( $4.6m ) compared with NIS 4.3m for the third quarter of 2018;

Expenses were related to execution of planned ongoing operations, including the ongoing pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of the Company's M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine candidate and construction of a mid-size pilot manufacturing facility.

As of September 30, 2019, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 75.2 million ($21.6 million) as compared to NIS 33.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

Recent Business highlights:

$20 million was raised in a shareholder rights offering that concluded in July 2019 . As a consequence of the offering and an associated option to purchase ordinary shares that were not purchased by other shareholders in the offering, Angels Investments in High Tech Ltd., wholly owned by Marius Nacht , lead investor of the aMoon Fund, held approximately 42% of outstanding BiondVax shares.

was raised in a shareholder rights offering that concluded in . As a consequence of the offering and an associated option to purchase ordinary shares that were not purchased by other shareholders in the offering, Angels Investments in High Tech Ltd., wholly owned by , lead investor of the aMoon Fund, held approximately 42% of outstanding BiondVax shares. Mr. Mark Germain was appointed Chairman of BiondVax's Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2019 .

was appointed Chairman of BiondVax's Board of Directors, effective . In October 2019 , BiondVax received €4 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB). These funds are the final tranche of the previously announced co-financing agreement signed in June 2017 and extended in April 2019 from €20 million to €24 million.

, BiondVax received €4 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB). These funds are the final tranche of the previously announced co-financing agreement signed in and extended in from €20 million to €24 million. Laboratory work for the primary and secondary outcome measures in the NIAID-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in the USA is now complete and the analysis is ongoing. Results are expected in Q2 2020.

is now complete and the analysis is ongoing. Results are expected in Q2 2020. Enrollment and randomization of 12,463 participants was successfully completed in the pivotal, clinical efficacy, Phase 3 trial of BiondVax's M-001 Universal Influenza Vaccine candidate.

About BiondVax

BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides intended to stimulate both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial aims to assess safety and effectiveness of M-001 in reducing flu illness and severity. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the prosecution and outcome of the ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and any subsequent trials; timing of publication by NIAID of the results of the NIH/NIAID conducted Phase 2 clinical trial in the USA; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of the new manufacturing facility; ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; the timing of clinical trials and marketing approvals; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resources and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except share and per share data











Convenience

translation



December 31,

September 30,

September 30,



2018

2018

2019

2019



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



N I S

U.S. dollars CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

75,883

52,985

75,247

21,610 Other receivables

965

2,716

1,887

542





















76,848

55,701

77,134

22,152 LONG‑TERM ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment

28,249

24,175

34,324

9,857 Right-of-use assets

-

-

7,371

2,117 Other long term assets

740

888

507

146





















28,989

25,063

42,202

12,120





















105,837

80,764

119,336

34,272

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade payables

20,723

1,732

1,552

446 Operating lease liability

-

-

697

200 Other payables

1,076

981

820

235





















21,799

2,713

3,069

881 LONG‑TERM LIABILITIES:















Liability in respect of government grants

14,643

12,930

14,454

4,151 Operating lease liability

-

-

6,898

1,981 Loan from others

94,360

42,770

108,353

31,118 Warrants

6,168

7,759

6,908

1,984 Accrued severance pay, net

82

81

87

25





















115,253

63,540

136,700

39,259 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares of NIS 0.0000001 par value:















Authorized: 600,000,000 shares at September 30, 2019, 2018

(unaudited) and December 31, 2018; Issued and outstanding:

402,351,657, 261,419,599 and 261,41,599 shares at

September 30, 2019, 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018,

respectively

*) -

*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium

179,929

179,871

256,889

73,776 Accumulated deficit

(211,144)

(165,360)

(277,322)

(79,644)





















(31,215)

14,511

(20,433)

(5,868)





















105,837

80,764

119,336

34,272 *) Represents an amount lower than NIS 1.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS In thousands, except share and per share data















Convenience

translation



Year ended December 31,

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

2019



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



N I S

U.S. dollars Operating expenses:

















































Research and development, net of

participations

71,913

4,347

16,133

45,297

37,037

10,637 Marketing, general and administrative

5,154

1,475

2,790

3,804

8,741

2,510

























Total operating expenses



77,067

5,822

18,923

49,101

45,778

13,147

























Operating loss



(77,067)

(5,822)

(18,923)

(49,101)

(45,778)

(13,147)

























Financial income

2,936

3,729

169

9,817

193

55 Financial expense



(13,596)

(157)

(601)

(2,659)

(20,593)

(5,914)

























Total financial income (expense), net

(10,660)

3,572

(432)

7,158

(20,400)

(5,859)

























Loss and total comprehensive loss

(87,727)

(2,250)

(19,355)

(41,943)

(66,178)

(19,006)

























Basic and diluted net loss per share (in

NIS)

(0.34)

(0.01)

(0.05)

(0.16)

(0.23)

(0.07)

























Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic

and diluted loss per share

261,419,599

261,419,599

377,899,911

261,419,599

290,794,601

290,794,601

