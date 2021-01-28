BiondVax Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Business Update

JERUSALEM, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and ultimately commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses, today announced its third quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.441 (NIS/$US) as at September 30, 2020.

Total operating income for the third quarter was NIS 55.6 million (approximately $16.1 million) compared with a total operating loss of NIS 19.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

R&D expenses, net of participations, for the third quarter amounted to NIS 12.6 million (approximately $ 3.7 million ) compared with NIS 16.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

(approximately ) compared with for the third quarter of 2019. Net profit for the third quarter was NIS 55.3 million (approximately $ 16.1 million ) compared to a net loss of NIS 19.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 24.8 million (approximately $7.2 million) compared to NIS 72.5 million as of December 31, 2019. At the currently anticipated burn rate going forward, BiondVax has sufficient funds to continue operations through the end of Q2 2021.

Recent Business Updates:

On October 23, 2020 , BiondVax announced that the Phase 3 clinical trial of the Company's M–001 universal flu vaccine candidate failed to meet the trial's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.

, BiondVax announced that the Phase 3 clinical trial of the Company's M–001 universal flu vaccine candidate failed to meet the trial's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. On January 21, 2021 , BiondVax announced the appointment of Amir Reichman as its new CEO. Reichman currently serves as Head of Global Vaccines Engineering Core Technologies and Asset Management at GSK Vaccines headquarters in Belgium .

, BiondVax announced the appointment of as its new CEO. Reichman currently serves as Head of Global Vaccines Engineering Core Technologies and Asset Management at GSK Vaccines headquarters in . In light of the Phase 3 clinical trial results, Company's management estimates that there will be no future revenues from the M-001. Therefore, most likely, there will be no future royalty payments to the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) & European Investment Bank (EIB). The operating income and net profit noted in these Q3 2020 financial results are attributable primarily to the revaluation of the liabilities to the IIA and EIB on the Company's balance sheet in accordance with applicable IFRS standards, offset by R&D, Marketing, and G&A expenses.

BiondVax is currently pursuing collaborations and other opportunities in the infectious disease space, including exploring several alternatives for development of a new product pipeline.

*Tables to follow*

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and ultimately commercializing products for the prevention of infectious diseases and related illnesses. The Company had been developing M–001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. In seven Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials designed to test for immunogenicity, the Company was able to demonstrate M-001 was effective in stimulating an immune response to a broad range of flu strains. In October 2020, the Company completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of M–001 which failed to meet the trial's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. The company is now pursuing opportunities in the infectious disease space, including exploring several alternatives for development of a pipeline of assets. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details

Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business strategies that BiondVax may explore. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that BiondVax does not have sufficient cash to operate its business for the next 12 months, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that BiondVax is currently exploring new business strategies after its M-001 universal flu vaccine candidate failed to meet the Phase 3 trial's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints; the risk that the European Investment Bank may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with BiondVax; the risk that BiondVax may not execute a strategic alternative to M-001; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to us or at all; receipt, if and when provided, of regulatory approval of BiondVax's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes; and the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.



BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except share and per share data

















Convenience















Translation

December 31,



September 30,

September 30,

2019



2019

2020

2020

Audited



Unaudited

Unaudited







N I S

U.S. dollars CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents 72,467



75,247

24,774

7,200 Other receivables 656



1,887

2,930

851



















73,123



77,134

27,704

8,051 LONG–TERM ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment 34,981



34,324

39,889

11,592 Right-of-use assets 7,136



7,371

6,433

1,870 Other long-term assets 510



507

891

259



















42,627



42,202

47,213

13,721















-

115,750



119,336

74,917

21,772

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Trade payables 17,062



1,552

8,213

2,387

Operating lease liabilities 694



697

653

190

Other payables 1,203



820

2,289

665























18,959



3,069

11,155

3,242

LONG–TERM LIABILITIES:

















Liability in respect of government grants 14,812



14,454

-

-

Operating lease liabilities 6,809



6,898

6,268

1,821

Loan from others 123,780



108,353

59,242

17,217

Warrants 16,354



6,908

-

-

Severance pay liability, net 89



87

93

27























161,844



136,700

65,603

19,065

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

















Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized:

600,000,000 shares at September 30, 2020

and 2019 (unaudited) and December 31,

2019; Issued and outstanding:

461,451,767, 460,822,640 and

402,351,657 shares at September 30, 2020

and 2019 (unaudited) and December 31,

2019, respectively *) -



*) -

*) -

*) -

Share premium 255,285



256,889

308,855

89,757

Accumulated deficit (320,338)



(277,322)

(310,696)

(90,292)























(65,053)



(20,433)

(1,841)

(535)























115,750



119,336

74,917

21,772

























*) Represents less than NIS\USD 1.











STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

In thousands, except share and per share data





















































Convenience

























translation

























Nine months

























ended





Year ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September





December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

30,





2019

2019

2020

2019

2020

2020





Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited





N I S

U.S. dollars

Operating expenses:

























Research and development, net of

participations

68,645

16,133

12,579

37,037

43,595

12,668

Marketing, general and administrative

9,706

2,790

7,303

8,741

12,423

3,610

Other income

-

-

75,485

-

75,485

21,937





























Total operating income (expenses)

(78,351)

(18,923)

55,603

(45,778)

19,467

5,657





























Operating gain (loss)

(78,351)

(18,923)

55,603

(45,778)

19,467

5,657





























Financial income

4

169

-

193

5,034

1,463

Financial expense

(30,847)

(601)

(288)

(20,593)

(14,859)

(4,318)





























Net income (loss)

(109,194)

(19,355)

55,315

(66,178)

9,642

2,802





























Basic net income (loss) per share (NIS)

(0.33)

(0.05)

0.12

(0.23)

0.02

0.006

Diluted net income (loss) per share

(NIS)

(0.33)

(0.05)

0.10

(0.23)

0.02

0.006





























Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic

income (loss) per share

326,651,721

377,899,911

461,046,640

290,794,601

437,381,202

437,393,465

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute diluted

income (loss) per share

326,651,721

377,899,911

538,495,403

290,794,601

497,489,765

497,489,765











































