BiondVax to Present at Universal Influenza Vaccines Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), developer of the universal flu vaccine candidate M-001, reported today it will present at the Universal Influenza Vaccines 2018 Conference. The conference is being held on April 16-18 at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, BiondVax's Chief Science Officer (CSO), will provide an overview of the Company's clinical development achievements and plans, with a focus on:

Results of a Phase 2b trial conducted in collaboration with the EU-sponsored UNISEC * consortium

trial conducted in collaboration with the EU-sponsored UNISEC consortium Update of an ongoing United States NIH-sponsored Phase 2 trial

Plans for the pivotal, clinical efficacy Phase 3 trial, expected to begin in 2018

Details of Dr. Ben-Yedidia's talk:

Getting closer to the market: M-001 universal flu vaccine starting pivotal Phase 3 Trial

Date: Monday, April 16, 2018

Time: 4:00pm (GMT+2)

Location: CHUV, University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland

Dr. Ron Babecoff, CEO, and Dr. Ben-Yedidia are serving on the conference's Scientific Advisory Panel and will be available for meetings.

* Research supporting UNISEC activities received funding from the European Union Seventh Framework Programme (FP7/2007-2013) under grant agreement n°602012.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

BiondVax is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza virus strains. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides, activating both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of 6 completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 human clinical trials, covering 698 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. BiondVax is traded on NASDAQ: BVXV. Please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the prosecution and outcome of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resource and the ability to raise capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

BiondVax

Joshua Phillipson

+972-8-930-2529 x5105

j.phillipson@biondvax.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biondvax-to-present-at-universal-influenza-vaccines-conference-300628810.html

SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.