Bioness Announces StimRouter Milestones at 2020 North American Neuromodulation Society's Annual Meeting

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness, Inc., the leading provider of advanced, clinically supported medical devices for the treatment of chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, today announced its attendance at the 2020 North American Neuromodulation Society's Annual Meeting (NANS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 23-26, 2020. At NANS, attendees will be able to network with clinical experts on innovations in peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) and hear testimonials from patients on how their lives have been improved due to dramatically reduced chronic pain from the StimRouter.

In addition to being in booths #416 and #721, Bioness is sponsoring an educational lunch session titled "PNS: Evolution from Last Line to First Line," on Saturday, January 25th at 12:00pm in the Roman Ballroom. During the session, implanting physicians of the StimRouter, Dr. David Spinner, DO, and Dr. Einar Ottestad, MD, will discuss how PNS technology can provide significant relief to patients suffering from chronic peripheral nerve pain.

PNS technology is rapidly growing amongst clinicians and patients due to its proven effectiveness at reducing chronic pain and dependence on opioids for 50 million Americans living with chronic pain. Over the past year, the StimRouter has seen continued adoption with nearly 30% more interventional pain doctors using the device on three continents.

In 2019, data on the StimRouter was included in five published articles, including in the journal Pain Management , where Drs. Chakravarthy, Oswald, and Shahi reported patient survey results that showed exceptional improvement in pain scores, activity, and quality of life by targeting chronic pain at its source. Data using the StimRouter will also be included in seven posters that were accepted at NANS. The StimRouter is the first FDA cleared, long-term, minimally invasive peripheral nerve stimulator indicated to treat chronic pain of a peripheral nerve origin.

Bioness will be demonstrating its updated clinician training platform for the first time at both StimRouter booth locations. The expanded and improved training aids and programs will make it easier for surgeons to offer patients new, advanced approaches to treating chronic pain. The newest training video addition reinforces the StimRouter as a highly adaptable, targeted, minimally invasive procedure.

"Millions of people in the United States are living with chronic pain, and in light of the current opioid crisis, patients need better access to effective, non-opioid treatments," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO at Bioness. "Over the last year, awareness for PNS has increased, and at Bioness, our goal is to educate physicians on available non-opioid technology to effectively treat their patients who are looking to remain off medications. The clinical community continues to seek treatment options to treat chronic pain to avoid the lasting impact of prescription medications that are often incorrectly used."

For more information on the educational lunch session or to hear how patients are benefiting from the StimRouter, visit Bioness' booths #416 and #721 at NANS, or visit www.stimrouter.com .

About StimRouter® Neuromodulation System

StimRouter is approved by the FDA to treat chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, excluding pain in the craniofacial region. StimRouter is a minimally invasive neuromodulation medical device consisting of a thin, implanted lead with conductive electrode, external pulse transmitter (EPT), and hand-held wireless patient programmer. Electrical signals are transmitted transdermally from the EPT through the electrode, down the lead to the target nerve. StimRouter is programmed at the direction of the physician to meet patient requirements but is controlled by the patient to address the patients' specific, changing pain management needs.

About Bioness Inc.

Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems, and software based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 25 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solutions. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com .

