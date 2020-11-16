Bioness, Inc Announces Commercial Availability of the L100 Go System

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness Inc., the leading provider of cutting-edge, clinically supported rehabilitation therapies, today announced the commercial launch of the L100 Go™ System, a new product designed to expand technology access for patients with mobility challenges who are treated in the Orthotics & Prosthetics, Skilled Nursing and Long-Term Acute Care settings. The L100 Go is a lower extremity technology that utilizes functional electrical stimulation (FES) to help patients with foot drop related to upper motor neuron disease/injury.

Leveraging the success of the L300 Go System, the L100 Go System is designed to simplify the patient fitting process using single channel stimulation while still implementing a proprietary 3D motion algorithm to accurately detect gait events. An optional mobile control application provides the patient with the latest technology. Additional benefits of the L100 Go include patients being able to choose their footwear or walk barefoot.

"Bioness recognized that many patients in the community who live with chronic mobility challenges did not have access to the necessary technology to improve their mobility and quality of life," said Todd Cushman, President & CEO of Bioness. "The launch of L100 Go will significantly improve the level of care for those patients being treated in the Orthotics & Prosthetics, Skilled Nursing and Long-Term Acute Care settings."

O&P providers have the opportunity to become an exclusive L100 Go distributor to elevate and differentiate their practice/clinic and Skilled Nursing and Long-Term Acute Care facilities will have in-clinic use of L100 Go innovative technology to complement their current product offering and improve patient satisfaction. Most importantly, patients have the option to choose a treatment plan that fits their specific needs with guidance from their healthcare provider.

"The goal is to be able to deliver value to our customers, in various clinic settings and ultimately provide the greatest quality of life impact to patients." said Todd Cushman.

About Bioness Inc.

Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems, and software-based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 25 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solutions. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com.

