Bioness Introduces Improved Training Platform for Surgeons Expanding Their Practice to Include the StimRouter Peripheral Nerve Stimulator

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness, Inc., the leading Peripheral Nerve Stimulation company with its permanent Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) solution for the treatment of chronic pain, the StimRouter, has continued to evolve its unparalleled clinician training platform with the addition of a new "Single Incision" training video and the 4th Generation "Approaches to Common Peripheral Nerves" guide. This web training portal, in tandem with training partner World Academy of Pain Medicine Ultrasonography (www.WAPMU.org), is accessed by neuromodulation experts all over the world to see planning and implant techniques, with ultrasound guidance, for 16 different peripheral nerves.

The expanded and improved training aids and programs will assist surgeons looking to offer their patients new, advanced approaches to treating chronic pain. The newest training video addition reinforces the StimRouter as highly adaptable, targeted, minimally invasive procedure. Currently, there are approximately 250 surgeons in 3 continents using the StimRouter. Attendees of the NANS 2020 meeting (January 23-26) in Las Vegas will be the first to review the updated platform at one of two StimRouter booths.

With the increased awareness of PNS and the broad approval of the StimRouter, Bioness' goal is to educate physicians on how to best deploy the technology in a multitude of on-label anatomical locations and to be an active partner with our customers toward excellent patient outcomes. It is clear that the clinical community is seeking treatment options to treat chronic pain to avoid the devastating impact of prescription medications that are often used incorrectly for long durations of time in addition to the well-documented failure modes of more invasive therapies.

"Bioness took the deliberate "promotion through education" road because it was important to us to support our fast-moving and fast-growing base of StimRouter implanters with world-class instruction through our training partner WAPMU," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO at Bioness. "We will continue to support our customers through continuous improvement of this valuable tool as the market leader in PNS."

For more information on the StimRouter and how patients are benefiting from this technology, visit www.stimrouter.com or visit Bioness at booths 416 and 721 at NANS.

About StimRouter® Neuromodulation System

StimRouter is approved by the FDA to treat chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, excluding pain in the craniofacial region. StimRouter is a minimally invasive neuromodulation medical device consisting of a thin, implanted lead with conductive electrode, external pulse transmitter (EPT), and hand-held wireless patient programmer. Electrical signals are transmitted transdermally from the EPT through the electrode, down the lead to the target nerve. StimRouter is programmed at the direction of the physician to meet patient requirements but is controlled by the patient to address the patients' specific, changing pain management needs.

About Bioness, Inc.

Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems, and software based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 25 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solutions. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com .

