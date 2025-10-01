Bioness Medical, Inc. Launches BITS Functional Reality, a New World of Immersive Rehabilitation Designed to Support Patients in Their Recovery

The Company's Latest Innovation Transports Patients into Everyday Environments Right in the Clinic

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness Medical, Inc., a leading neuro-rehabilitation Company that is innovating to improve and restore function for those living with neurological deficits, is pleased to announce the launch of Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS) Functional Reality (FR), an immersive virtual reality platform. This novel, patent-pending technology is designed to integrate with Bioness Medical's Vector dynamic bodyweight support system and the Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS) to provide an immersive, 360-degree enhanced patient experience.

BITS FR is the only rehabilitation technology that can immerse patients inside a multitude of programs:

Virtual Reality : Immerse patients inside the programs to focus on vision, motor, and cognition in a 360 environment.

: Immerse patients inside the programs to focus on vision, motor, and cognition in a 360 environment. Mixed Reality : Keep patients in the actual room and overlay virtual targets to enhance spatial awareness, coordination, and multisensory integration.

: Keep patients in the actual room and overlay virtual targets to enhance spatial awareness, coordination, and multisensory integration. Functional Reality: Unique to Bioness Medical, transport patients in real-world environments to encounter real-life scenarios requiring executive functioning.

Designed for three disciplines - Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, and Speech-Language Pathologists, BITS FR offers three modes of engagement through direct hand movements, simple head movements, or handheld controllers.

"With BITS Functional Reality, we are giving clinicians powerful new tools to deliver therapy that's more engaging, effective, and relevant to patients' daily lives," said Todd Cushman, Chief Executive Officer, Bioness Medical. "This launch reflects our commitment to innovation that improves outcomes and empowers patients on their journey to independence."

The technology has already been previewed in clinics through hands-on demonstrations, where it received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Therapists praised the intuitive, easy-to-use platform that allows them to engage patients safely, progressively challenge their abilities, and gain clearer insight into cognitive performance. They also noted the unique ability to transport patients into real-world environments and deliver a wide range of programs that go beyond what similar products on the market can offer.

To learn more about BITS Functional Reality, visit www.BionessMedical.com.

About Bioness Medical, Inc.:

Bioness Medical, Inc. is a forward-thinking rehabilitation technology Company that provides a wide array of innovative solutions aimed at improving patient recovery. With a focus on individuals affected by central nervous system disorders, the company is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals and patients with the tools needed to achieve better rehabilitation outcomes.

