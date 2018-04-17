Bioness to Exhibit at 2018 American Occupational Therapy Association Annual Conference and Expo

"AOTA is a critical touch point for occupational therapists, providing a wonderful opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and modalities to better serve their valued patients," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO of Bioness. "Our mission at Bioness is to develop technological solutions that give patients and therapists increased control over their rehabilitative tasks, while ensuring a better and healthier lifestyle for those affected by stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis and chronic pain conditions. We're excited for the chance to listen to therapists' feedback at AOTA, while also showcasing the hard work we've put into our products over the last year."

Innovative clinical solutions to be featured by Bioness at AOTA include:

BITS® Bedside & Mobile Configurations

Most rehabilitation activities are designed to be performed from a standing position, however, many rehab patients are confined to their beds or restricted to seated activities for medical or safety reasons. To help tackle this challenge, Bioness has developed the BITS Bedside & Mobile configurations. The BITS Bedside configuration allows clinicians to engage rehab patients right at the bedside facilitating rehabilitative exercises for non-ambulatory patients, while proving highly adaptable to challenging rehab environments where a full rehab gym is not available. With the BITS Bedside & Mobile configurations, clinicians can challenge and assess patients' physical, visual, auditory, and cognitive abilities in virtually any treatment area. The BITS 2.0 software provides the ability to track and document progress with the goal of keeping patients engaged during this important phase of care.

StimRouter® Neuromodulation System for Chronic Peripheral Pain

With an estimated 100 million people suffering from chronic pain, contributing more than $280 billion in annual costs to the U.S. healthcare system, there's never been a greater need for innovative pain management options.1 Specific to rehabilitation, shoulder pain is a common disability resulting from a central nervous system trauma (e.g. stroke). This pain traditionally originates at the axillary nerve, a peripheral nerve in the upper arm, and has been reported to occur in up to 85% of stroke survivors.2 The StimRouter is an implanted neuromodulation system designed to treat chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin (excluding the cranial facial region) by directly targeting pain at its point of origin, as an adjunct to other modes of therapy (e.g. medications). StimRouter helps minimize long-term healthcare costs and may provide pain relief compared to other treatments such as medications and injections which often have limited effect.3

H200® Wireless Hand Rehabilitation System

With more than 20 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies, the H200 System has been clinically shown to improve hand and upper extremity function during all stages of stroke rehabilitation. The System delivers non-invasive, functional electrical stimulation (FES) to improve hand function, reduce muscle spasms, and prevent disuse atrophy. H200 Wireless is widely used in the Veterans Administration to promote functional hand use in spinal cord injury patients that lack the ability to perform daily activities including grasping and releasing hand movements.

