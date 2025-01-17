BioNet Wins BARDA Patch Forward Prize for Microneedle mRNA Vaccine Innovation

LYON, France, and BANGKOK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNet, a global leader in vaccine innovation, proudly announces its selection as a Concept Stage winner in the prestigious United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Patch Forward Prize. Achieved in collaboration with LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, this recognition underscores BioNet's contributions to mRNA vaccine technologies and their transformative potential to improve global health.

The award highlights BioNet's novel mRNA influenza vaccine candidate and its unparalleled manufacturing agility—critical for addressing emerging global health threats.

The $50 million Patch Forward Prize, part of BARDA's Project NextGen initiative, aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of microneedle patch technologies for mRNA vaccines targeting seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza, and COVID-19. As a Concept Stage winner, the collaboration will receive $2 million to advance its innovative platform.

Driving Innovation Through Strategic Collaboration

The award-winning platform integrates BioNet's proprietary mRNA vaccine technology with LTS's dissolvable microneedle patch technology. This partnership addresses critical challenges in vaccine stability, accessibility, and administration. The resulting clinically tested platform offers enhanced patient compliance, reduced reliance on complex cold-chain logistics, and the potential for self-administration, significantly improving global vaccine accessibility.

With its capabilities to rapidly produce mRNA vaccine in 10 days for research and 100 days for GMP lots, BioNet's clinically proven mRNA technology platform exemplifies excellence in translational research and development. Initially targeting drifted seasonal influenza strains, the platform can rapidly pivot to address pandemic or regional outbreaks of other strains. The company's rapid development and manufacturing capabilities ensure preparedness and adaptability enabling swift responses to public health emergencies.

"This recognition from BARDA underscores the transformative potential of BioNet's mRNA vaccine platform," said Bill Cadwallader, VP of Business Operations (North America), who attended the BARDA Vaccine Forum in San Francisco. "We are honored to receive this award alongside LTS. This achievement represents a pioneering approach to vaccine delivery, addressing critical global health challenges with innovation, accessibility, and readiness."

A Leap Forward in Vaccine Innovation

The program, launching in Q1 2025, will focus on optimizing vaccine formulation and microneedle patch design, paving the way for preclinical validation and subsequent development. This initiative aligns with BioNet's commitment to delivering next-generation vaccines through innovation and global partnerships.

About BioNet

BioNet is a leading vaccine company in the field of innovation, manufacturing, and supply. BioNet is a leader in genetically designed vaccines with the production of the world's only genetically inactivated pertussis vaccine and a trailblazer in mRNA vaccine technology and manufacturing. BioNet is also the largest supplier of polio vaccines produced by a large manufacturing alliance.

BioNet operates across Thailand, France, Australia, and the United States. The company collaborates with global organizations, including BMGF, PATH, IVI, CEPI, and leading academic institutions, to address pressing public health challenges and revolutionize vaccine delivery.

Media Contact:

Bill Cadwallader

[email protected]

+1 (206) 852 0307

www.bionet.one

SOURCE BioNet-Asia Co., Ltd.