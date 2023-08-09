Bionic Announces Integration with ServiceNow for Industry Leading Application Security Posture Management

Company also launches Bionic Events and upgraded dashboard capabilities to help customers discover, scan, and inventory enterprise-grade cloud applications

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionic , the industry's first Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, today at Black Hat USA 2023 announced a series of new product innovations to help enterprises manage application risk in production. Bionic has introduced a new ServiceNow® Service Graph Connector that provides engineering and security teams with a real-time configuration management database (CMDB) of their cloud applications, microservices, and dependencies in production. This capability fills a critical gap for organizations who need an accurate up-to-date inventory of their cloud application dependencies. The company also announced Bionic Events, a feature that correlates application changes to overall security risk; and enhanced dashboard capabilities to provide an instant status of an organization's application security posture.

According to Google Cloud's 2022 State of DevOps Report , high-performing development teams ship code multiple times per day on average, but security teams struggle to secure cloud-based applications at the same pace of innovation. As a result, many business-critical risks go undetected and unresolved for weeks, months – or forever. To solve this, Bionic's industry-leading ASPM platform uses a lightweight, agentless approach to scan and analyze cloud applications at scale, giving development and security teams 10x more visibility into all attack surfaces and top business-critical risks running in production, while eliminating 95% of the noise that data, alerts, and security tools emit.

"With new code being pushed into production several times each day, applications are becoming harder to fully understand, secure, and operate. The biggest challenge for any enterprise is having full visibility into those applications with an accurate, real-time inventory that they can trust," said Eyal Mamo, co-founder and CTO of Bionic. "We are proud to evolve our platform to meet the challenges that today's developers and security professionals face, and to partner with industry leaders like ServiceNow to give every company control over their application security posture."

Bionic Connector for ServiceNow Service Graph

By joining the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector program, Bionic will help customers quickly, easily, and reliably load third-party data into the system, enabling data quality, timeliness, and scalability. Bionic's Service Graph Connector allows customers to enrich their existing ServiceNow CMDB with a real-time accurate model of all their application dependencies so they can better secure and manage their cloud applications.

"ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses," said Michael Ludwig, VP Data Foundations at ServiceNow. "We are pleased to have Bionic integrate its Service Graph Connector to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers."

"As security and information technology teams work to break down data silos and enhance visibility into the enterprise, it's critical that organizations adopt unified helpdesk ticketing and IT management workflow systems," said Ken Buckler, Research Director of Information Security, Risk and Compliance Management at Enterprise Management Associates. "By integrating with a single workflow platform for IT, security, and application developers, organizations can realize enhanced productivity and foster better communication between these interconnected components which are so critical to business success."

Bionic Events

In today's highly complex, distributed environments, applications are constantly changing and not all changes are thoroughly tested or vetted prior to release. According to Google Cloud and DORA's 2022 report, even when changes are vetted, organizations have change failure rates — anywhere from 15% to 60% — that expose them to risk. To solve this, Bionic Events shows customers how applications are changing and the risk associated with those changes.

The Bionic platform tracks when application services and artifacts change — added, removed, or modified — and then analyzes how that change impacts the overall security risk posture. Now customers can search, filter, and investigate specific events right from the Events page. Additionally, Bionic's Events Time Frame feature allows customers to visualize how changes have affected their application security posture over a specified period of time.

Bionic ASPM Dashboard

Modern security teams are inundated with tools, data, and alerts, most of which are neither relevant nor actionable. Bionic's new dashboard helps security teams focus on the insights that matter for managing their overall application security posture. Users will find an at-a-glance overview of their application services, deployment stack, and potential exposures. They will also find a new variety of filters and interactive widgets that help teams better manage, prioritize, and remediate threats.

Today's innovations – the Bionic-Service Graph integration, Bionic Events, and ASPM dashboard – are generally available. For more information, check out the Bionic blog or request a demo . If attending Black Hat USA, stop by the Bionic booth #2840, August 9-10 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, to learn more about ASPM.

About Bionic

Bionic is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that proactively reduces security, data privacy, and operational risk by continuously analyzing the entire architecture of applications as they evolve and change in production. Unlike cloud security posture offerings, Bionic provides deep visibility into the application layer to help organizations manage the risk of their services, APIs, dependencies, and data flows in production. Bionic was founded in 2019 by Idan Ninyo and Eyal Mamo and is based out of Palo Alto, CA.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Francesca DeAnda

[email protected]

SOURCE Bionic