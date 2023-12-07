Bionic Devices Market Report 2023-2033 - Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Prosthetic Technology

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bionic Devices Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


World revenue for the Bionic Devices Market is forecast to surpass US$20 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033. 

Continuous Research and Development Efforts in the Area of Bionic Devices Projected to Spur Industry Growth

Market growth in the field of bionic devices is significantly driven by continuous research and development efforts. Companies, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations are heavily investing in research to create innovative technologies, improve existing devices, and expand the applications of bionic devices. These advancements foster innovation and broaden the array of solutions available to patients. One of the primary focuses of bionic device companies is to develop technologies that restore or enhance sensory functions, such as vision, hearing, and touch. For instance, they are working on retinal implants to restore vision, cochlear implants to improve hearing, and haptic interfaces that provide tactile feedback to amputees, enhancing their sensory experiences.

For instance, in December 2022, Pixium Vision SA announced the successful completion of implantations in all patients enrolled in the PRIMAvera European pivotal trial. This trial targets atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD aiming to restore vision and improve the quality of life for affected individuals through their retinal implant technology.

High Cost of Bionic Devices Likely to Challenge Industry Growth

Bionic devices are often expensive due to the intricate technology, extensive research, and development involved in their creation. The high costs associated with bionic devices can present significant challenges, limiting their accessibility and affordability for certain patients. This becomes a particular concern in regions with limited healthcare resources and inadequate insurance coverage. For instance, the basic prosthetic limbs without advanced functionalities may start at around $5,000, while more advanced bionic prosthetic limbs equipped with motorized joints, sensory feedback, and advanced control systems can cost between $10,000 and $100,000 or even more. Also, cochlear implant systems typically come with a price tag between $30,000 and $60,000 per ear, covering expenses for the surgery, the implant device, and post-operative care.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Technological Advancements is Driving the Market Growth
  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Disabilities
  • Growing Aging Population is Expected to boost the Demand for Bionic Devices
  • Growing Emphasis on Rehabilitation and Functional Recovery in Healthcare

Market Restraining Factors

  • High Cost of Bionic Devices
  • Limited Reimbursement Coverage
  • Limited Awareness and Education
  • Need for Device Longevity and Maintenance could Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

  • Expansion into Emerging Markets
  • Collaboration with Other Bionic Devices Companies and Healthcare Providers
  • Ongoing Research and Development
  • Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Prosthetic Technology

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising bionic devices prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Fixation Outlook

  • Implantable Bionics
  • External Bionics

Type

  • Cochlear Implants
  • Heart Bionics
  • Orthopaedic Bionics
  • Exoskeleton Bionics
  • Neural Bionics
  • Others

Technology

  • Electronic Bionics
  • Mechanical Bionics

End-users

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)
  • Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Bionic Devices Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • Demant A/S
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • LivaNova, PLC
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Ossur
  • Ottobock (BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.)
  • PIXIUM VISION
  • Sonova
  • SynCardia Systems, LLC
  • Zimmer Biomet

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Bionic Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for fixation, type, technology, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Bionic Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Bionic Devices Market, 2023 to 2033.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwy835

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Major Players including Astrazeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis and Pfizer

Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Major Players including Astrazeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis and Pfizer

The "Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an overview...
Global Meal Kit Delivery Markets Report 2023: Historical Insights 2019-2022, Estimates for 2023 and Forecasts 2024-2029 - Customization Takes Center Stage in Cook-and-Eat Meal Kits

Global Meal Kit Delivery Markets Report 2023: Historical Insights 2019-2022, Estimates for 2023 and Forecasts 2024-2029 - Customization Takes Center Stage in Cook-and-Eat Meal Kits

The "Global Meal Kit Delivery Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Offering Type (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.