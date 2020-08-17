Bionic Eye Market Size Worth $476.0 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 12.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bionic eye market size is expected to reach USD 476.0 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market players are rapidly developing novel devices to cater to the unmet patient needs, due to the lack of treatment options available for permanently blind individuals. For instance, in November 2017, fast track approval was granted by the U.S. FDA for Second Sight Medical's Orion bionic eye. The device uses a brain implant and camera to bypass the optic nerve in visually impaired patients. Also, researchers at Monash University, Australia, and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago are working on similar devices that can connect to the brain directly.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America captured the largest share in 2019 owing to technological advancement and the presence of key industry players

By product type, the external implant segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to the increasing number of product launches and the growing number of clinical trials

Based on technology, the electric segment dominated the market due to the rising adoption of these devices and advanced features. The device delivers visual information to the brain to improve awareness of external objects

By end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market owing to rising healthcare expenditure and the rising demand for artificial vision implants

Market players are adopting several strategies such as higher investment in research and development and technological innovation to improve available pixel resolution for eye implants.

Read 108 page research report with ToC on "Bionic Eye Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (External, Implanted), By Technology (Electronic, Mechanical), By End Use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bionic-eye-market

Increasing research advancements to develop novel solutions for the growing prevalence of rare genetic conditions causing vision loss and increasing clinical trials are driving the market. According to the article published in MIT Technology, an estimated 1.5 million people worldwide, including around 100,000 people in the U.S., have retinitis pigmentosa. In January 2018, Pixium Vision received the U.S.FDA approval to initiate the clinical trials for PRIMA, a sub-retinal implant. The implant was approved for trial in patients with atrophic dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

Grand View Research has segmented bionic eye market based on type, technology, end-use, and region:

Bionic Eye Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

External Eye



Implanted Eye

Bionic Eye Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Electronic



Mechanical

Bionic Eye End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Ophthalmic Clinics



Others

Bionic Eye Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Bionic Eye Market:

Second Sight Medical Products LLC



Optobionics Corporation



Intelligent Implants GmbH



Retina Implant AG



Biomedical Technologies S.L.



Bionic Vision Technologies



Pixium Vision



Monash Vision Group

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Penile Implants Market – The global penile implants market size was valued at 452.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical Thermometer Market – The global medical thermometer market size was valued at USD 274.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027. U.S. Vaginal Moisturizers And Lubricants Market – The U.S. vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market size was valued at USD 534.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.