Bionic Recognized as a Gartner 2021 Cool Vendor in DevSecOps

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionic , the application intelligence company, announced today that it has been named in the Gartner 2021 Cool Vendors in DevSecOps report.

According to the Gartner 2021 Cool Vendor in DevSecOps Report, authored by Gartner analyst Dale Gardner, "The need for application security teams to keep pace with development — and avoid creating friction and "drag" on the process — has been a long-standing challenge, which is heightened by faster development processes and more complex architectures."

Bionic gives enterprise teams application intelligence to control the chaos in their production environments - and does so without slowing development. Bionic's agentless solution offers an automated discovery of all applications and all their dataflows with the ability to continuously ensure secure, compliant, and resilient architecture.

"It is truly an honor to have our team's efforts recognized by Gartner in this year's Cool Vendors in DevSecOps report," said Idan Ninyo, CEO and co-founder of Bionic. "Increasingly complex application environments are posing many challenges for today's digital businesses. With new code being pushed to production every day, applications are becoming harder and harder to fully understand, secure and operate. That's why we founded Bionic - to finally give companies control over this ever-expanding application chaos."

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services." A full copy of the May 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in DevSecOps report can be found here .

About Bionic

Bionic, the leader in application intelligence, gives enterprises control over the chaos created by the onslaught of new and updated applications pushed to production every day. The company's agentless platform empowers teams to manage, operate and protect applications more efficiently than ever before, doing in minutes what previously could not be done in months. Bionic works across all environments, from on-premises monolithic applications to hosted cloud-native microservices, is completely automated, and deploys within minutes, even in the largest enterprises. Founded in 2019, Bionic is based in Palo Alto, CA and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit us at www.bionic.ai .

