Bionical Solutions Appoints Chief Technology Officer to Create Innovative Data Products and Software for the Digital Business

WILLINGTON, England, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Solutions, a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS, today announced the appointment of Andrew Seward as Chief Technology Officer for the Digital business.

Andrew has over 12 years of experience in technology and product management, most recently as Head of Data Product Development at Experian Consumer Services, which counts 25% of the UK's adult population as its customers. Drawing on his expertise in delivering next-generation customer experiences and new AI features, he created and led the implementation of Experian's new Data Strategy and delivered a pioneering machine learning platform as a founding member of Experian's Machine Learning Council. He has been Chief Technology Officer at prominent HR software company, Mitrefinch Ltd, and has led product strategy and development at UK fintech company, Quint Group, and tech start-up, Cronofy.

Andrew is the founder of Tech Nottingham, an organisation with around 3,500 members and one of the largest tech communities in the UK, which works closely with technology businesses of all sizes, as well as local government and educational institutions, to promote Nottingham as a tech centre.

Gareth Davies, Joint CEO at Bionical Solutions, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Andrew on board to support our established in-house team of technical experts and software developers, to help take Bionical Digital to the next level in providing customised engagement platforms to the Pharma industry. Andrew brings a wealth of experience in AI and data product development. As we look to further expand the long-term product pipeline of Bionical's Digital business, Andrew's expertise and leadership skills will be invaluable in adapting and developing our digital offering to meet the emerging requirements of our broad client base."

Newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Seward, said: "It is great to be joining Bionical at such an exciting time for the business. I am looking forward to working closely with Gareth and the team to create innovative solutions."

About Bionical Solutions

Bionical Solutions is a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS. As a rapidly growing international integrated healthcare services provider, Bionical's solutions provide education and support to Healthcare professionals and patients and deliver personalised experiences through the optimal blend of human interactions and technology.

Bionical Solutions Digital and Commercial Communications team provides customers with technology enabled healthcare services, providing software solutions, commercial communications and support to Healthcare professionals (HCPS) and patients.

Bionical Solutions Health Outcomes team provides customers with technology enabled healthcare services, providing education, training, support and clinical care to Healthcare professionals and patients, both in hospital and in the community. Data collection and reporting from these services informs future strategy and evolution.

For more information please visit https://www.bionical.com/home

SOURCE Bionical Solutions