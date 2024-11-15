BionicM Named as CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Best of Innovation

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BionicM announces it has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 BEST OF INNOVATION for Bio Leg®. The CES Innovation Awards® 2025 program received a record number of submissions – over 3400. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world's most powerful technology event, happening Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bio Leg is selected CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 33 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

The Bio Leg® is a powered prosthetic knee uniquely developed by BionicM, offering a new walking experience through its power-assist feature, which sets it apart from traditional prosthetics. In May 2024, it received U.S. medical insurance coverage approval, and sales and deliveries began in the U.S. market in this summer. It has already garnered high praise from numerous customers for its technological excellence and comfort.

CEO Xiaojun Sun commented, "We are truly honored, and all of our team members are thrilled. We would be delighted if the Bio Leg we developed could help enrich the lives of as many lower-limb amputees".

At CES 2025, which will be held in January 2025, we will participate in the J-Startup/JAPAN Pavilion within the Eureka Park area, where startup companies gather, with the support of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). We aim to showcase technological innovation from Japan to the world.

The CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.

About BionicM:

BionicM has been researching innovative technologies since 2015 at the University of Tokyo, utilizing the world's most advanced robotics research. BionicM won several research grants and awards for start-ups. The robotic prosthetic knee Bio Leg®. also won the Grand Prix "Luminary" in the design concept category of the 2020 "Red Dot Award", one of the world's highest design awards.

